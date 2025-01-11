Connor Murphy Called up to Wranglers

January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Saturday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the Calgary Wranglers have recalled goaltender Connor Murphy from the Rush.

Murphy, 26, has spent the majority of this season in Rapid City. In 14 games, Murphy has played to a 2.96 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Both statistics lead all rush goaltenders. He last played on January 3rd against Tulsa.

The native of Hudson Falls, N.Y. earned his first AHL start of the season on December 15th at the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Murphy played 15 games with the Wranglers during the 2023-24 campaign and impressed with a 2.54 GAA in that span.

Murphy joins the Wranglers in Loveland, Colo. The team is on the road to face the Colorado Eagles tonight at 7:05 p.m. MST.

The Rapid City Rush hosts the Tahoe Knight Monsters at The Monument Ice Arena on January 10, 11, and 12.

