Americans Lose Heartbreaker in Overtime 2-1

January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, played the final game of a three-game series on Saturday night at Intrust Bank Arena, and it was Wichita taking the extra point in overtime 2-1.

Both teams cashed in on the power play in the opening period with the two goals coming exactly two minutes apart. Spencer Asuchak opened the scoring with his 11th of the season at the 7:31 mark. Asuchak now has goals in back-to-back games. Two minutes later Wichita tied the game with a power play goal of their own. Joe Carroll, who just returned to the Thunder lineup scored his ninth of the season. The game was tied 1-1 after one period of play.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second or third period as each team had power play opportunities. None better than the Americans, who struggled on their five-minute power play giving up several shorthanded chances to Wichita. Regulation would end tied 1-1 needing overtime to settle the score.

In the overtime period both teams had odd man rush chances, but both goalies stood strong until the 4:25 mark of overtime when Peter Bates blasted a shot from the right faceoff circle to give Wichita the win. The Americans earned a point to move to 26 on the season. Wichita outshot Allen for the game 45-29 with Anson Thornton stopping 43 Thunder shots.

The Americans continue the three-game road trip on Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma, against the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center. Game time is 3:05 PM CST. Three Stars of the Game:

1. Peter Bates, Wichita

2. Anson Thornton, Allen

3. Trevor Gorsuch, Wichita

They Said it:

Brett Ferguson: "Anson (Thornton) was really good tonight. He made so many big saves. Their goalie was good too. We played well enough to win the game. We just didn't take advantage of the five-minute power play."

