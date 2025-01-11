Royals Bring the Force to Star Wars Night Showdown with Lions

January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







*** Part 1.1 - UTF-8

Wednesday, January 8th

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their six-game homestand on Saturday, January 11th at 7 PM, as well as Sunday, January 12th at 3 PM. The home games feature the Star Wars Night and Dollar Savor Sunday promotional games, respectively.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter their fifth meeting of the season with the Lions (1-3-0) with an 11-19-4-0 record after dropping the series opener with Trois-Rivières on Friday, January 10th at Santander Arena, 4-1. Brock Caufield (3) scored Reading's lone goal on assists by Tyler Gratton and Todd Skirving.

Miller and defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro enter the second game of the series with a team-high 19 points. Forward Todd Skirving leads Reading in goals (8) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (16).

Scouting the Lions:

Trois-Rivières enter game two of the three-game series with a 22-4-4-0 record (48 points) through their first 30 games of the 2024-25 campaign. The Lions have won four-straight with a point earned in each of their last seven games (6-0-1-0).

ECHL affiliates to the Montreal Canadians and Laval Rocket, Trois-Rivières' offense is led by forward Anthony Beauregard in 31 points (11g-20a) and forward Jakov Novak in goals (13).

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.