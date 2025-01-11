Royals Bring the Force to Star Wars Night Showdown with Lions
January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Wednesday, January 8th
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their six-game homestand on Saturday, January 11th at 7 PM, as well as Sunday, January 12th at 3 PM. The home games feature the Star Wars Night and Dollar Savor Sunday promotional games, respectively.
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter their fifth meeting of the season with the Lions (1-3-0) with an 11-19-4-0 record after dropping the series opener with Trois-Rivières on Friday, January 10th at Santander Arena, 4-1. Brock Caufield (3) scored Reading's lone goal on assists by Tyler Gratton and Todd Skirving.
Miller and defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro enter the second game of the series with a team-high 19 points. Forward Todd Skirving leads Reading in goals (8) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (16).
Scouting the Lions:
Trois-Rivières enter game two of the three-game series with a 22-4-4-0 record (48 points) through their first 30 games of the 2024-25 campaign. The Lions have won four-straight with a point earned in each of their last seven games (6-0-1-0).
ECHL affiliates to the Montreal Canadians and Laval Rocket, Trois-Rivières' offense is led by forward Anthony Beauregard in 31 points (11g-20a) and forward Jakov Novak in goals (13).
- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)
