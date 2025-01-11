Royals Rattle Off Four First Period Goals, Down Lions, 5-4

January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (12-19-4-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions (22-5-4-0), 5-4, at Santander Arena on Saturday, January 11th. Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (5-11-3-0) earned the win in goal with 15 saves on 18 shots faced in 34:58 minutes of time. Petruzzelli entered the game after Vinnie Purpura exited the game at 5:02 into the second period with 14 saves on 15 shots faced. Trois-Rivières' goaltender Luke Cavallin (5-3-0-0) suffered the loss in goal for the Lions with nine saves on 10 shots faced in relief for Hunter Jones who allowed four goals on 16 shots faced in 20 minutes.

Reading rattled off four goals in the first period, their most goals in a single period this season, with goals from Matt Brown (7) at 2:26, Cam Cook (1) at 3:43, Tyler Gratton (8) at 10:42, and Gianfranco Cassaro (6) at 17:16.

Trois-Rivieres scored two goals in the second period at 5:02 by Morgan Adams-Moisan and 14:13 by Xavier Cormier around Todd Skirving's (9) team-leading ninth goal of the season at 12:40 for a Reading three-goal lead after 40 minutes, 5-2.

In the final frame, the Lions brought the score within one after goals from Alex Beaucage at 0:54 and Tyler Hylland at 19:11 made it a 5-4 Reading lead. The Royals held off the Lions' attempt at evening the score for their second win over Trois-Rivières this season (2-3).

The Royals conclude their series with Trois-Rivières on Sunday, January 12th at 3 PM. The home game features the Dollar Savor Sunday promotional game with $1 Kids tickets (with purchase of adult ticket) and $2 hot dogs, popcorn and nachos.

