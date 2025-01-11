Grando Scores Twice in Cold-Blooded Win over Atlanta on Lizard Kings Night

January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







Final Score: [Jacksonville Lizard Kings] [4] - [1] [Atlanta Gladiators]

When: Friday, January 10th, 2025 @ 7:00 P.M. EST

Where: [VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena] - [Jacksonville, Florida]

1st Period: Entering the first period, the Jacksonville Lizard Kings looked to put on another strong performance against the visiting Atlanta Gladiators. However, the first period was, in the words of Chris Grando, "weird". After a slow start for both teams, things looked different towards the end of the period and the Lizard Kings seemed to clean up their act. Jacksonville would strike first as Chris Grando slapped in a wicked rebound shot set up by Olivier Nadeau.

Atlanta scored minutes later as Easton Armstrong sped past Lizard King defenders for a short-hand goal. With roughly 30 seconds left in the period, the Grando and Nadeau tandem would strike again putting the Lizard Kings back on top to end the first period of play.

Period Scoring Summary:

End of 1st Period Score: [Jacksonville Lizard Kings] [2] - [1] [Atlanta Gladiators]

JAX: [Chris Grando] (Assist : [Olivier Nadeau]) - [11:06]

JAX: [Chris Grando] (Assist : [Olivier Nadeau]) - [19:32]

ATL: [Easton Armstrong] (Assist : [Blake Murray]) - [16:56]

2nd Period: The second period of play started strong for the Lizard Kings. Five minutes in, Garrett Van Wyhe banked in a wild shot set up by Ivan Chukarov, putting Jacksonville 3-1. The Gladiators would spend most of the second period on the Jacksonville side of the ice. Atlanta was just unable to put any more goals of their own on the board. This was partially due to a stronger second-period defensive performance from the Lizard Kings but was mostly due to impressive play from Goalie Michael Houser.

Houser made some sneaky good saves despite coming under constant fire from the opposing Gladiators. The Lizard Kings would be the only team to score for the remainder of the period despite strong offensive pressure from Atlanta. Ultimately, the Gladiators would remain shut out and Jacksonville would carry a strong 3-1 lead going into the third and final period of play.

Period Scoring Summary:

End of Period Score: [Jacksonville Lizard Kings] [3] - [1] [Atlanta Gladiators]

JAX: [Garrett Van Wyhe] (Assist: [Ivan Chukarov, Chris Grando]) - [5:18]

ATL: Did Not Score

3rd Period: The roles were reversed during this last period of play. Jacksonville spent most of the time on the opposing side of the ice as they aggressively fought for more points. The only difference this time? The Lizard Kings were able to capitalize while in scoring position. As he effortlessly skated backward, Logan Cockerill set up Christopher Brown for a ridiculous goal to put the Lizard Kings up 4-1.

Michael Houser was stellar in the final period as he helped shut out Atlanta during the third period. Jacksonville was a different team during this period with fluid passing, aggressive play, and impressive defensive capabilities. Add these up and you have the perfect recipe for a win as the Lizard Kings towered over the Atlanta Gladiators.

Period Scoring Summary:

End of Period Score: [Jacksonville Lizard Kings] [4] - [1] [Atlanta Gladiators]

JAX: [Christopher Brown] (Assist: [Logan Cockerill]) - [8:32]

ATL: Did Not Score

Next Game:

The Jacksonville Lizard Kings will be back at VyStar tomorrow Saturday, January 11th to cap off Lizard King weekend. It will be the Atlanta Gladiators again who will take on the Lizard Kings. Jacksonville will look to have another strong performance against Atlanta and come out with another win.

