Caufield Scores Lone Goal in Royals Series Opener Loss to Lions, 4-1

January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (11-19-4-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions (22-4-4-0), 4-1, at Santander Arena on Friday, January 10th. Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (4-12-3-0) suffered the loss in goal with 30 saves on 34 shots faced. Trois-Rivières' goaltender Luke Cavallin (6-2-0-0) earned the win in goal for the Lions with 28 saves on 29 shots faced.

Reading notched the first period's lone goal on a cross-crease dish by Tyler Gratton to Brock Caufield (3) at 7:37. Todd Skirving earned the secondary assist on, what would be, the lone goal of the game for the Royals.

Trois-Rivieres scored two goals in a span of 1:55 to take a 2-1 lead. Vincent Sévigny (2) and Anthony Beauregard (11) tallied the goals at 5:17 and 7:12 into the second period, respectively.

Cavallin turned aside all 14 shots faced in the final frame while the Lions' offense tacked on two more goals, one from Jakov Novak (13) at 8:49 and the second from Jonathan Yantsis (5) at 11:50 of the third period.

The Royals continue their series with Trois-Rivières on Saturday, January 11th at 7 PM, as well as Sunday, January 12th at 3 PM. The home games feature Star Wars Night, and Dollar Savor Sunday promotional games, respectively.

