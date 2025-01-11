Fuel Fall to Iowa for Third Time this Season
January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
CORALVILLE- The Fuel headed to Iowa after two games against the Nailers this week. Despite scoring on the power play, Iowa's offensive pressure outscored and outshot the Fuel, and Indy lost 4-1.
1ST PERIOD
Iowa got off to a hot start and scored on their first shot of the game. Heartlanders captain Yuki Miura tallied his eighth goal of the season while Raabe and Miotto assisted him.
Officials did review the call for a delayed high-stick penalty on Ryan Gagnier, but it was found that Lombardi's stick hit his teammate not a Heartlander.
Soon after, Iowa's Matthew Sop thought he got through Joe Vrbetic but referees reviewed and said it hit the crossbar.
Tensions started to bubble over, but no penalties were called in the first period. Indy and Iowa were even in shots with seven each.
2ND PERIOD
Iowa got to another hot start with a goal by Miotto just 25 seconds into the frame. He and Raabe get their second point of the night on the goal.
The second period was choppy with a lot of icing and offside calls. Chris Cameron had great looks throughout the period, but all three of his shots were unsuccessful.
At 18:07, Ty Farmer and Will Calverley tried to scrap it out but linesmen got in the way. They each went to box for two minutes for roughing.
Once again the Fuel and Iowa were tied in shots with 16 apiece.
3RD PERIOD
The Fuel found some energy in the third period, taking advantage of Iowa not coming out swinging.
At 6:34, Vrbetic stretched out for a great glove save, keeping it a 2-0 game.
Iowa took a delay of game call at 15:33 giving the Fuel their first power play opportunity of the game, which they capitalized on.
Just thirty seconds into the power play, Nathan Burke scored his fifth goal of the season and his first since November 27. Bryan Lemos and Kyle Maksimovich assisted that goal.
The momentum was short lived as Cam Hausinger took a double minor penalty for high sticking, however, the Fuel successfully kept it a 2-1 game by killing the penalty.
The Fuel spent a lot of remaining time pressuring Iowa's goaltender McClellan, but they did not find the equalizer. Instead, Iowa's Zach Dubinsky found the back of the net to make it 3-1. Miura had the sole assist on that goal.
Vrbetic was pulled off the ice in favor of the extra attacker soon after, but it wasn't enough. Sop put the nail in the coffin with the empty netter and Miura got his third point of the game.
Iowa outshot the Fuel 26 to 22, which was just the sixth time the Fuel have been outshot by their opponent this season.
The Fuel face the Heartlanders again Sunday afternoon.
