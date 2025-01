ECHL Transactions - January 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 11, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Arkhip Ledziankou, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add James Marooney, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Kishaun Gervais, F placed on reserve

delete Ryan Francis, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Allen:

add Nolan Orzeck, D activated from reserve

delete Quinn Warmuth, D placed on reserve

delete Harrison Blaisdell, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Brian Chambers, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Robbie Baillargeon, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Christian Hausinger, D activated from reserve

add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve

delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve

delete Brenden Datema, D placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Mark Sinclair, G returned from loan by Belleville

add Matt Staudacher, D activated from reserve

delete Yaniv Perets, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add William Lavalliere, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Chris Dodero, F activated from reserve

add Marko Sikic, F activated from reserve

delete Landon Cato, D place on reserve

delete Elijah Vilio, D place on reserve

Florida:

add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve

add Riese Zmolek, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

delete Colton Hargrove, F placed on reserve

delete Marc-Andre Gaudet, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kade Landry, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve

delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Stanislav Demin, D activated from reserve

delete Reece Harsch, D placed on reserve

Indy:

delete Zach Bannister, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve

add Justin McRae, F activated from reserve

delete Brayden Hislop, D placed on reserve

delete Cooper Jones, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Ty Young, G assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver

add Davis Codd, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Hunter Vorva, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Cory Dennis, D activated from reserve

add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve

delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on reserve

delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Mark Cheremeta, F acquired from Kalamazoo 1/10

delete Brayden Low, F placed on reserve

delete Ryan Verrier, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve

add Christian Propp, G activated from reserve

delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on reserve

delete Connor Murphy, G recalled by Wranglers

South Carolina:

add Justin Nachbaur, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Jace Isley, F activated from reserve

add Ryan Lemire, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve

delete Garin Bjorklund, G recalled to Hershey by Washinton

Tahoe:

add Adam Pitters, F activated from reserve

delete Jakub Demek, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Mathieu Boislard, D activated from reserve

delete Nicolas Guay, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Jack Clement, D activated from reserve 1/10

add Easton Brodzinski, F activated from reserve

add Talyn Boyko, G assigned from Hartford by Rangers

add Rob Mattison, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Justin Michaelian, F placed on reserve

delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve 1/10

delete Vyacheslav Buteyets, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Utah:

add Kade Jensen, D activated from reserve

delete Connor Mayer, D recalled by Colorado Eagles

Wheeling:

add Brandon Tabakin, D activated from reserve

delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Gannon Laroque, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Joe Carroll, F activated from reserve

delete Tyler Jette, D placed on reserve

delete Gannon Laroque, D recalled to Barracuda by Sharks

Worcester:

add Ryan Dickinson, D activated from reserve

add Justin Gill, F activated from reserve

delete Matt Kopperud, F recalled to Bridgeport

ECHL Stories from January 11, 2025

