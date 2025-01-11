Heartlanders Celebrate Another Home Win, Beat the Fuel, 4-1
January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders earned their fourth straight win with a 4-1 victory over the Indy Fuel Saturday at Xtream Arena. Kyle McClellan stopped 21 shots and won his third straight start.
Iowa scored on their first shot of the game and never trailed. Yuki Miura scored off a cross-ice pass from Dakota Raabe at 3:17 of the first period to take the early lead.
Ryan Miotto added to the score with a right-circle shot over the glove of the goaltender less than a minute into the middle frame.
Indy's Nathan Burke scored on the power play to cut the lead in half five minutes into the third.
In the final three minutes, Zack Dubinsky crashed the net and took advantage of a rebound to provide needed insurance and make it 3-1.
Matt Sop put it away with an empty-net goal with fifteen seconds remaining.
