Admirals Hit Double Digits In Dominant Win Against Mariners

January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Portland, ME - Following an impressive victory against the Wheeling Nailers, the Norfolk Admirals traveled to Maine for a two-game series against the Maine Mariners. The Admirals maintained their offensive momentum, scoring six goals in the second period, and dominated with a 10-3 victory over the Mariners.

Dom DiVincentiis made his 16th appearance as the goaltender and continued his exceptional play in-goal with 25 saves made off 28 shots faced.

The Mariners applied intense pressure on the Admirals during the initial moments of the game with their aggressive forecheck. Norfolk was unable to register any shots on goal until they were awarded a power play, following a delay of game penalty against Maine; however, the score remained level.

Near the midpoint of the period, the Mariners broke the deadlock when Lynden McCallum netted a goal from in front of the net, putting Maine ahead 1-0.

A mere twenty-seven seconds later, Denis Smirnov capitalized on a rebound resulting from Carson Golder's initial shot, bringing the game to a tie. This equalizing goal was facilitated by a special cross-ice pass from Ryan Chyzowski, who dished the puck to Golder. With two minutes remaining in the period, Ben Zloty executed a one-timer that found its way through the five-hole, marking his third goal of the season and granting Norfolk a 2-1 lead.

Zloty's goal proved to be pivotal, as the Admirals overcame a sluggish start to secure a one-goal advantage after the first twenty minutes, outshooting Maine 12 to 9.

Just one minute and twenty-nine seconds into the second period, the Mariners managed to equalize once more, as Justin Bean scored off a rebound from the initial save by DiVincentiis.

This tie was short-lived, lasting only six minutes, when Golder delivered an exceptional pass up the ice that found Chyzowski, who successfully converted on a breakaway for his seventh goal of the season, putting the score at 3-2. Fifteen seconds following that goal, Filip Fornåå Svensson unleashed a shot from the left-wing circle, following an offensive faceoff, marking his ninth goal of the season and extending the Admirals' lead to 4-2.

A few minutes later, Maine reduced the deficit with another goal from McCallum, making it 4-3. Just as the Mariners appeared to regain momentum, Norfolk responded decisively as Carson Golder scored a power-play goal via a one-timer from the right-wing circle, increasing the score to 5-3. Subsequently, Sean Montgomery contributed to the scoring with his ninth goal of the season, finding the net off a rebound, thereby extending Norfolk's lead to 6-3.

To conclude the period, Norfolk capped off an impressive six-goal display with a goal from Justin Young, marking his seventh goal of the year and increasing the scoreline to 8-3. The Admirals entered the intermission with a five-goal lead after 40 minutes of play, maintaining a significant advantage in shots on goal at 19 to 9 during that period.

Seven minutes into the final period of the game, Fornåå Svensson scored his second goal of the evening, bringing his total to ten goals for the season, with a wrist shot from the left side that extended the Admirals' lead to 9-3.

Later on, Stepan Timofeyev contributed the tenth goal for Norfolk, achieving a double-digit performance for the evening with a backhand shot, which marked his eleventh goal this season. Following this, the Admirals maintained control of the pace on the ice and secured a commanding victory.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - R. Chyzowski (2 goals, 2 assists, +2)

2. NOR - F. Fornåå Svensson (2 goals, 1 assist, +2)

3. MNE - L. McCallum (2 goals)

What's Next

Game two between the Admirals and the Mariners is set for tomorrow night as Norfolk looks for the two-game sweep. The puck drop is slated for 3 p.m. from Cross Insurance Arena.

