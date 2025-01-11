K-Wings Trade Rookie Forward Mark Cheremeta to Solar Bears
January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Saturday rookie forward Mark Cheremeta has been traded to the Orlando Solar Bears for future considerations.
Cheremeta, 25, notched three points (1g-2a) in 14 games played for the K-Wings this season.
The K-Wings next face the Bloomington Bison (13-16-1-2) at 8:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. CST) Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
