Stingers Win 13-5 Over Big Sticks

July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DICKINSON, ND -- The Stingers bounce back from last night with a 13-5 win over the Badlands Big Sticks. Willmar's offense had to play comeback for most of the game, until going up for good in the 8th inning thanks to 9 runs scoring.

Stingers had the early lead after a Nico Senese (Georgia Southern) solo home run in the top of the 3rd. Big Sticks quickly responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the same inning thanks to a Cole Tabor (Texas State) RBI double.

Badlands then took their first lead of the night with a 2-run 5th inning. Both runs came across to score from a Kaden Carpenter (Utah) bases loaded single.

Willmar responded with 2-runs in the 7th inning from an Andrew Sojka (California State-Northridge) 2-run single. Sojka recorded 4 hits, reached base 5 times, and drove in 4 runs.

Sojka started the scoring in the 8th inning with hit his second 2-run single of the game. Jesse Brown (California-Santa Barbara) followed with a 2-run single of his own, followed by Max Buettenback (Nebraska) hitting an RBI double. Dariel Osoria (Kansas) recorded 2 hits in the 8th inning which was highlighted by a 3-run home run, his first with the Stingers.

Buettenback hit the exclamation point in the 9th inning with a solo homer, his 7th of the season.

Stingers starter Will Whelan (Minnesota) earned a no-decision after pitching 5 innings and allowing 6 hits, 3 runs (all-earned), 3 walks, and 3 strikeouts. Big Sticks starter Garret Lundmark (Spokane Falls CC) also earned a no-decision after pitching 5 innings and allowing 3 hits, 1 run (earned), 2 walks, and 6 strikeouts.

The Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game was Aiden Hansen (Minnesota State-Mankato). Hansen earned the win after pitching 3 innings. He allowed 1 hit, 1 run (earned), 1 walk and struck out 3.

Sean Farney (Pima CC) was credited with the loss. Farney made his debut and pitched 1 inning and allowed 2 hits, 3 runs (all-earned), 1 walk, and struck out 1.

Stingers and Big Sticks conclude the 2-game series tomorrow night with first pitch at 7:35 P.M. CT.

