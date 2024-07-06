Gutierrez Homers, But Madison Mallards Fall Short Against Lakeshore Chinooks

July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks defeated the Madison Mallards 7-2 on Saturday night to split the two-game series at Warner Park on Motivational Speakers Night.

The Chinooks were locked in at the plate from the start of the game, as they tallied two runs in the top of the first inning on RBI's from brothers Brady Counsell (Kansas) and Jack Counsell (Michigan). Lakeshore extended the lead in the third inning when Dominic Kibler (Kent State) led off the frame with a solo home run to make it 3-0.

The Mallards got on the board in the fifth inning when Auggie Gutierrez cranked a solo home run to left field. Madison added one more in the bottom of the inning when Jake Schaffner (North Dakota State) scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 3-2.

However, Lakeshore took control of the game in the top of the seventh inning. Brady Counsell drove in two more runs with an RBI single to make the score 5-2, and Kibler scored on a wild pitch to complete the three-run inning. The Mallards offense was shut down in the late innings, and the Chinooks cruised the rest of the way.

Ryan Karst (Madison College) pitched seven innings on the mound for the Chinooks, allowing two runs. He earned his second win of the season. Elliot Cadieux Lanoue (Iowa) was charged with the loss for the Mallards.

The Mallards head to Kenosha on Sunday afternoon to face the Kingfish for the first time this season. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. The Mallards will return to Warner Park on Monday to take on the Kingfish once again at 6:05 p.m.

