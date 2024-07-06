Five Home Runs Power Kickers to 11-5 Win
KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kickers snap their 10-game skid with an 11-5 victory against the Kalamazoo Growlers.
For the second straight night, the Growlers' offense started strong in the first inning. Brock Leitbeg ripped a double to left-center field to plate Blake Grimmer after his lead-off walk.
The Kickers immediately answered after Noah Lazuka led off the inning with a double. Justin Hausser would bring him home with a single to right.
In the next inning, Robert Newland crushed a ball into the left field Fish Bowl Club to give Kenosha a 2-1 lead.
However, Kalamazoo responded with Trey Wells' three-run homer to left. Another run would come across in the third with an RBI double by Antonio Perrotta, making it 5-2.
The back-and-forth action continued into the fourth inning as the Kickers launched three home runs off Kalamazoo starter Ben Reimers. Gavin Taylor began with a solo homer while Nate Mieszkowski and Christopher Schuchart each hit a two-run homer to left field, making it 7-5.
Kenosha starter Cole Tolbert finished his outing strong by forcing an inning-ending double play in the sixth. He collected eight strikeouts on the night.
The home run parade continued for the Kickers as Brandon Nigh's three-run shot to left provided some big insurance. Mieszkowski added another run with a groundout to second, scoring Newland from third.
Connor Trepanier and Luke Lyman closed the game out of the bullpen with three combined strikeouts.
Kenosha concludes this weekend's homestand tomorrow against the Madison Mallards at 1:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.
