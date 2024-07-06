Chinooks Excel on Mound and in Field, Beat Mallards 7-2

Madison, WI - Saturday night was a video game-like performance from the Lakeshore Chinooks (3-1).

Not because they put forth an incredible offensive output, but because the Chinooks excelled on the mound and in the field with highlights all around in a 7-2 road victory over the Madison Mallards (2-2).

In the bottom of the first, usual 3B Billy Scaldeferri made an unreal throw from right field. After the Mallards had runners on second and third with no outs, they hit a pitch to Scaldeferri, and he launched a missile right on target for a tag by C Dominic Kibler to keep the Mallards off the board.

The dart was especially important because Lakeshore had already built a lead in the top of the inning. After Kibler grounded into a productive out, SS Brady Counsell made it two in a row with an RBI chopper to short, putting the 'Nooks up one. And later in the inning with two outs and the bases loaded, his brother and Chinooks 2B Jack Counsell poked an RBI single over the shortstop to left.

Protecting a two-run lead, 'Nooks starter Ryan Karst was efficient in the second inning. He allowed a one-out single to center, but quickly retired the side with a double play ball.

Kibler put the Chinooks' peddle to the metal. Ambushing the first pitch of the third, he yanked a round-tripper to right, extend the Lakeshore lead to three.

Left fielder Connor Hennings continued the theme for the Chinooks to open the Mallards' half of the third, gunning a runner trying to stretch a base hit into a double. Hennings' throw was already the second outfield assist for Lakeshore in just seven outs. Karst hummed along in the remainder of the inning, maintaining a three-run edge.

Evidently, he was working in football scores on the mound. Up a field goal, Karst was working in touchdown increments through four innings. He needed just 14 pitches in the first, seven in the second, seven in the third, and finally twenty-one in the fourth to hold the Mallards scoreless.

In the fourth, he drew what was already the third double play of the game for the Lakeshore defense. He finished the frame in fine fashion, side-arming a slider for strike three to catch Madison staring.

For Lakeshore's offense, the middle innings were quiet. After 3B Ethan Hindle and Kibler earned free passes, Brady Counsell hit a sharp line drive, but it caught the glove of the second baseman for a bad-luck double play.

Madison would finally dent an absolutely dealing Karst in the fifth. Jack Counsell flashed the leather to record the first out of the inning, making an amazing diving stop and a throw to first from his knees. But, the Mallards followed with a no-doubter pulled to left, making the game 3-1. A single and a stolen base put the pressure on the fish, and with one out, Scaldeferri converted a second pro-level play with a full-sprint sliding catch. After all was said and done, Madison turned it into a one run ballgame.

With Karst still pitching in the sixth, the Mallards scorched a fly ball to left, but it dropped into the glove of a tracking Hennings. Karst bounced back to get through the frame unscathed, putting him in position for a quality start.

The Lakeshore bats heated back up in the seventh on the warm Saturday evening. Kibler walked again to load the bases, and Brady Counsell once again did his job. A 2-RBI single to left restored the three-run advantage for the 'Nooks, but Lakeshore raced across another run on a wild pitch. 6-2, Chinooks.

Karst, a Chinooks veteran after pitching with the team in 2023, was trusted to return in the seventh. Again, he rewarded his team with an excellent frame, setting the side down in order.

The righty out of Madison College had caused damage to his school-town Mallards via weak contact in the contest. He left in prime position for a win after a highlight-supported outing, with Karst's final line at 7.0 IP, 3 Ks and three double plays pitched into.

Lakeshore kept coming in the eighth, making sure their two-year starter walked away with a W. Small-ball approaches helped the Chinooks load the bases, and with no outs, Hindle earned an RBI with a walk of his own. The Chinooks exited the inning up comfortably at 7-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, Madison needed five to tie it. A Mallards fly out to right allowed Scaldeferri to nearly make his third reel-worthy play of the evening, but the tagging runner just barely beat the tag at third. Then, with two outs, Lakeshore finished off the convincing W with a 'K.

It was a rewarding victory for a Chinooks team that fought closely Friday but fell to the Mallards. All-around defense and contact mastery from Ryan Karst made sure no such result would happen Saturday.

After splitting the series against the Mallards, the Chinooks are set to host the Traverse City Pit Spitters in an interdivisional matchup Sunday at 1:05 p.m. (CST) at Moonlight Graham Field.

Article written by David Jacobs.

