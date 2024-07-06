Leprechauns Turn #TheLuckyCorner into Margaritaville and Welcome Superheroes
July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release
Royal Oak, MI - #TheLuckyCorner will morph into Margaritaville on Saturday night, July 6, at Memorial Park. The Leprechauns take on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks and it will be all things Jimmy Buffet celebrated. Fans dressed in Hawaiian shirts get in for free.
The starters will be wearing special Jimmy Buffet inspired jerseys that will be auctioned at the end of the season. Game time is 6:35 p.m.
On Sunday night, fans dressed in Superhero outfits will get in free and the Royal Oak Leprechauns take on the Kalamazoo Growlers. Game time is 6:35 p.m.
The Leprechauns will be on the road Monday through Friday and then have a Saturday, July 13 and Sunday July 14 back to back games with Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.
For more information, go to www.royaloakleprechauns.com.
