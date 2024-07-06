'Nooks Can't Power over Mallards' Lineup, Fall Late 10-4

July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Madison, WI - A second half that started similar to their first, with Lakeshore jumping out t0 2-0 and looking to keep in rolling through an away series in Madison. The Mallards came into the second half just losing the battle with Wausau for a first-half playoff spot, but the 'Nooks had their number late in the last week, handing them a turning point loss back at Moonlight Graham Field.

New arms have led the way into the second part of the season. On Independence Day, it was Matthew Lopez, today, Zach Slome a junior at Concordia University Wisconsin where the Chinooks play home games.

The 'Nooks offense stayed patient, working to two on and one out in the first, but a fielders choice and strikeout held them off the board, at least for the first inning.

In a fast bottom half, Slome needed just 9 pitches to retire the side in order, all via grounders to the middle infielders.

Striking first on another deep blast, the Chinooks' took a 1-0 advantage off the bat of Mason Schwalbach his fourth, tying him with first baseman Gene Trujillo for the team lead. The bomb was followed by a Hennings single and double by Kibler, his first of two on the evening. Another fielder's choice strikeout combo would end the threat for Lakeshore, but not before jumping ahead 2-0.

Madison would respond on four straight singles off Slome, working station-to-station. A fielder's choice back to the righty was tossed to Kibler for the force at home, however three pitches later a ball that was held onto for too long skipped to the back stop knotting the game at two a piece. Another fielder's choice on a just-missed double play pushed across Alex Harrell swaying the advantage to the Mallards.

The power lineups were kept in check until the fifth where they again exchanged blows.

Jack Counsell made his return to the lineup as the designated hitter with a .406 slugging percentage. Ethan Hindle, who returned the day prior, doubled to lead off the inning and advanced on a balk. Then Jack did damage in a big way, he took a hanging curveball and banged it out of the ballpark leaving no doubt in any minds. It was Jack Counsell's first home run as a member of the Chinooks and came at a powerful time to go back in front 4-2.

Mallards' hitters wouldn't go away quietly, Evan Shapiro came in for Lakeshore and allowed four out of five hitters to reach, plating a run on a hit by pitch. Two free passes in the inning, including the hit batter, would do Shapiro in, brining the teams back even once again.

After that, Lakeshore would struggle to maintain their momentum and in the last four innings recorded just four baserunners. They were unable to add to their run total while the Madison offense took advantage of another new arm out of the Chinooks' bullpen.

Shapiro needed one out to end the seventh, but when Harrell and Vierling both reached, he was replaced by the arm of Parker Davis. A freshman from Tennesse, Davis was making his second appearance as a member of the Chinooks, throwing on back-to-back days.

Walking the first batter he faced to load 'em up, Davis gave up a single to Schaffner that would send two home, both runs credited to Shapiro, but nevertheless putting the 'Nooks behind 6-4.

The final blow came in the eighth.

Davis allowed two singles before striking out Best and being replaced by Arthur Liebau. Thrown into a tough situation, Libeau struggled to get out of the inning and limit the damage. He would give up two hits and two walks pushing across three before a fielders choice sent home the last run of the night, it was a 10-4 Mallards lead.

A fight through the end, but Lakeshore couldn't put insurance on late, and Welch closed the door on the heart of the 'Nooks lineup. They fell for the first time in the second half (2-1).

The series finale will again be played at 6:05 pm CST at Warner Park in Madison, WI.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.