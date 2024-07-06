Stellar Performance by Justin Doyle Leads Dock Spiders to 4-1 Win Over Wausau
July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
WAUSAU, WI - Right-handed pitcher Justin Doyle (Northwestern) delivered a stellar performance, pitching 7.0 innings of shutout baseball to lead the Dock Spiders to a 4-1 victory over the Wausau Woodchucks on Saturday. This win split the two-game series between the teams and improved the Dock Spiders' record to 14-23 for the season and 1-3 in the second half.
The Dock Spiders opened the scoring in the second inning. Caden Shapiro (Princeton) singled and then stole second base. Cade Sikoski (Fairmont State) followed with a single, driving in Shapiro to make the score 1-0.
In the fifth inning, the Dock Spiders extended their lead with three more runs. Drew Prosek (Gulf Coast State) led off with a double, and Drew Howard (Evansville) followed with a single. Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle) then delivered a two-run single, increasing the lead to 3-0. Strickler advanced to second later in the inning, and a single from Connor Conney (Holy Cross) brought him home, making the score 4-0.
Justin Doyle continued to dominate on the mound, striking out three batters in the seventh inning before exiting the game. Over his seven innings of work, Doyle struck out nine batters, allowed no runs, and gave up only four hits.
The score remained 4-0 until the ninth inning. With two outs and runners on first and second, right-handed pitcher Townsend Stevenson (Washington University in St. Louis) was called upon to get the final out. A passed ball and a throwing error by catcher Cade Sikoski allowed a run to score, ending the shutout and making the score 4-1. However, Stevenson struck out Max Galvin (Oklahoma State) to end the game and pick up the save, securing the Dock Spiders' 4-1 victory.
The Dock Spiders head to Green Bay for a two-game series on Sunday before returning home on Tuesday to face Madison. Ladies on Tuesday night, can plan on additional ticket and drink offers at the ballpark courtesy of Quest Interiors. Plus, all fans can enjoy live music by D. Willy and the Souvenirs before and after the game! Additional Tuesday, is Bang For Your Buck with 107.1 The Bull - Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.
