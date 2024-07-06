Logs Drop Both in Thunder Bay
July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
La Crosse Loggers News Release
THUNDER BAY - The Loggers faced a tough series in Thunder Bay, dropping both games and losing the second game 8-7 at Port Arthur Stadium in front of 1,015 fans.
Logger starter Jed Decooman pitched 4 innings, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits while striking out 3.
Thunder Bay's starter Julian Parson went 5.1 innings, giving up 5 runs on 5 hits.
The Loggers opened the scoring in the top of the 1st inning with a Case Sanderson (Nebraska) RBI double and a Ryan Kucherak (LSU) RBI fielder's choice ground out.
Thunder Bay quickly responded in the bottom of the inning with a Tucker Stockman RBI single, making it 2-1 Loggers.
Thunder Bay tied the game in the bottom of the 2nd on a Ty Hamilton RBI single.
In the bottom of the 3rd, Thunder Bay surged ahead with a Cole Ketzner solo home run, followed by RBI singles from Sam Stem and Thomas Cooper, bringing the score to 5-2.
Thunder Bay added another run in the bottom of the 5th with a Ty Brooks sacrifice fly.
The Loggers initiated a comeback in the top of the 6th, scoring 3 runs with a Kanon Sundgren RBI walk and a Cooper Brass 2-RBI single.
They took the lead in the top of the 8th with a Matthew Miura (Hawaii) 2-RBI single, making it 7-6 Loggers.
However, the lead was short-lived. In the bottom of the 9th, the Border Cats scored 2 runs on a Tucker Stockman RBI ground out and a Sam Stem RBI single, securing the sweep over the Loggers.
With these losses, the Loggers fall to 0-3 in the second half of the season and 22-15 overall. Thunder Bay improves to 3-1 in the second half and 21-17 overall. The Loggers will return home tomorrow to face the Rochester Honkers, with the first pitch set for 5:05 p.m.
