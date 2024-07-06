Rockers Try to Even the Series against the Rafters

July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers outfielder Nick Harms

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After falling to the Rafters on the road, the Green Bay Rockers (0-3) will travel to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (2-1). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

The Rockers took an early 1-0 lead in the third when Nick Harms (Case Western) hit his sixth home run of the season. But Wisconsin Rapids responded with their own array of runs, outscoring Green Bay 12-2 in the next three innings. But the Rockers wouldn't give up and began to rally in the final stages of the game. Seven Rockers picked up an RBI in the final three innings of the game to bring themselves back into the game. But the rally fell short, with the Rafters winning 13-10

Kameron Douglas (Georgia State) will make his sixth start for the Rockers. The sophomore has struck out 11 batters in 13 innings pitched this season. The Rockers will be back at home Sunday for the two-game series against Fond Du Lac at Capital Credit Union Park. Until Dawn will perform live music starting when gates open at noon. First pitch for the game is slated for 1:05 pm.

