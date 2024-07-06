Spitters Walk Their Way to Victory

July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kokomo, IN - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game two of the two game series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 5-4.

Vahn Lackey's hot stretch at the plate continued as he led off the top of the second inning with a single to left field. Brett Denby followed it up with a single himself to put two runners on base. Ethan Belk came through with a single to right field to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. The Jackrabbits offense got started in the bottom of the third inning with two outs as James Oman doubled and Lukas Farris was hit by a pitch. Ethan Rossi singled to center field scoring Oman to tie the game at 1-1. After Vincent Temesvary was hit by a pitch, Jack Moroknek singled scoring Farris to give the Jackrabbits a 2-1 lead. With the bases still loaded, Michael Flaherty drew a walk, plating a run to extend the Jackrabbits lead to 3-1. In need of much needed insurance runs, the Jackrabbits offense started off strong in the bottom of the seventh inning as Oman and Farris hit back-to-back singles to lead it off. Following a wild pitch thrown by Dominic Mauro, Temesvary hit a sacrifice flyout that allowed Oman to tag up and score giving the Jackrabbits a 4-1 lead. Down to their final three outs of the game, the Pit Spitters had to find at lead three runs to tie the game. Aaron Piasecki, Daniel Jackson, and Lackey all drew a walk to load the bases with no outs. The walks kept coming for the Pit Spitters as Denby walked which scored Piasecki, and Belk walked scoring Jackson to pull within one making the score 4-3. Lackey came into score following a wild pitch thrown by Dolan Ramsey to tie the game at 4-4. Michael Tchavdarov hit a sacrifice flyout to score Denby to give the Pit Spitters a 5-4 lead. The Pit Spitters closer Mason Hill came into the game in the bottom of the ninth inning and struck out the first two batters that he faced and got the final batter to ground out to end the ballgame. The Pit Spitters finished the sweep against the Jackrabbits winning 5-4.

The Pit Spitters improve to 3-2 in the second half and to 20-20 overall, while the Jackrabbits drop to 0-4 in the second half and to 11-28 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Collin Bradley threw five innings giving up three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three. Dominic Mauro threw three innings giving up a run on two hits and walking two. Mason Hill threw an inning of scoreless relief striking out two and earning the save.

The Pit Spitters will travel to Mequon, Wisconsin to face the Lakeshore Chinooks for the start of a two-game series. First pitch is tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

