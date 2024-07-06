Growlers Survive One-Run Pitchers Dual Against Kingfish

Kalamazoo, Mich. - In a back-and-forth pitcher's dual on Friday night, the Kalamazoo Growlers (20-18, 2-1) survived a 3-2 victory over the Kenosha Kingfish (16-23, 0-3).

Even before the first pitch of the ballgame, the series-opener between the Growlers and Kingfish was introduced by stellar pitching. For Kalamazoo, the Growlers sent out right-hander Liam O'Brien. Heading into his fifth start the junior from Hawai'i, O'Brien came in fourth in the league with 39 strikeouts.

Hudson Calhoun, a freshman from Ole Miss, got the nod for the Kingfish. Coming in, Calhoun began his career with 26 straight scoreless innings, striking out 28 in the process.

That streak would quickly be broken. Just two batters in, Gabe Springer shot a 2-1 fastball over the wall in left for his third home run of the season, putting the Growlers ahead

While the streak was over, Calhoun settled in. Giving up just three more hits while turning a pair of double plays, Calhoun kept K-Zoo's offense on hold with four strikeouts.

Liam O'Brien, while not always in 1-2-3 fashion, struck out seven across his five innings. Leaving at least one stranded in each of the first three innings, O'Brien faced the minimum in the fourth. One inning later, Kenosha opened up the frame with a leadoff triple by Michael Peraza. A wild pitch on ball four to Noah Lazuka gave the Kingfish its first run.

A hit by pitch and error later and the bases were loaded with just one out. With the go-ahead run 90 feet away, O'Brien anchored down forcing a popout from Michael Wooley before striking out Will Plattner to end the inning and end O'Brien's day.

Calhoun's day would be done in the sixth. After a pair of walks to begin the inning, a fielder's choice left runners on the corners with one out.

Following the pitching change and a steal of second to take away a possible double play, Sam Harris delivered the Growlers a 2-1 advantage after an RBI groundout.

At the same score into the ninth, the Growlers faced one of the hardest-throwing closers in the league Robby Porco. After a walk and single to lead it off, Porco bounced back with a failed bunt attempt leading to a pop-out and strikeout.

Travis Ilitch, coming in 0-3 with three strikeouts, was the final hope to add on for the Growlers. On a 1-0 fastball, Ilitch shot a single into center field, scoring Antonio Perrotta and giving K-Zoo a two-run advantage.

Things would stay close in the bottom of the ninth. Two singles opened up the inning for Kenosha before an errant throw on a relay of a possible double play brought the Kingfish back within one.

After a passed ball, Growlers Donny Tober anchored down striking out Karter Wong before getting Michael Wooley to ground out to end the ballgame.

The Kingfish have now lost 10 straight, the longest losing streak of any team in the Northwoods League this season. K-Zoo is back at Historic Simmons Field tonight with first pitch of the season-series finale set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

