Hit Party Propels Express to Game 2 Win

July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, WI - Under sunny skies at Carson Park, the Eau Claire Express got back on track in a big way, defeating the Minnesota Mud Puppies by a final score of 18-9.

The Express' bats lead the way for Eau Claire tonight, as the offense combined for a whopping 15 hits, pushing across 18 runs in a dominant performance. The hit party began in the first three frames, when Eau Claire was able to get started in the first by a Jake Busson (Iowa Central CC) grand slam, followed by a two-run second thanks to a Brady Reynolds (Stanford) RBI single. The Express put up a four-spot third inning thanks to Evan Gustafson (North Dakota State) and Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) RBI doubles to extend their lead to 10-4.

The Mud Puppies hung around for a while, as they eventually made it a three-run ball game in the top of the sixth, but a six-run bottom half sealed this one for Eau Claire. A Brady Blake (Kansas) two-run home run, as well as some manufactured runs propelled the Express to a 16-7 lead, which would lead to an 18-9 final score in this contest.

The two teams combined for a staggering 15 arms used in tonights contest. Matthew Hoskins (Georgia) got the start for Eau Claire, as he threw two innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out a batter. Gavyn Bowen (Florida- Manatee) picked up the win (1-2), while Jake Ammann (Sioux Falls) took the loss for the Mud Puppies (0-1).

The Express get a well-deserved two-day break, in which they will pick back up at home Tuesday, July 7th at Carson Park against the Rochester Honkers. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.