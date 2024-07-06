Hit Party Propels Express to Game 2 Win
July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, WI - Under sunny skies at Carson Park, the Eau Claire Express got back on track in a big way, defeating the Minnesota Mud Puppies by a final score of 18-9.
The Express' bats lead the way for Eau Claire tonight, as the offense combined for a whopping 15 hits, pushing across 18 runs in a dominant performance. The hit party began in the first three frames, when Eau Claire was able to get started in the first by a Jake Busson (Iowa Central CC) grand slam, followed by a two-run second thanks to a Brady Reynolds (Stanford) RBI single. The Express put up a four-spot third inning thanks to Evan Gustafson (North Dakota State) and Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) RBI doubles to extend their lead to 10-4.
The Mud Puppies hung around for a while, as they eventually made it a three-run ball game in the top of the sixth, but a six-run bottom half sealed this one for Eau Claire. A Brady Blake (Kansas) two-run home run, as well as some manufactured runs propelled the Express to a 16-7 lead, which would lead to an 18-9 final score in this contest.
The two teams combined for a staggering 15 arms used in tonights contest. Matthew Hoskins (Georgia) got the start for Eau Claire, as he threw two innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out a batter. Gavyn Bowen (Florida- Manatee) picked up the win (1-2), while Jake Ammann (Sioux Falls) took the loss for the Mud Puppies (0-1).
The Express get a well-deserved two-day break, in which they will pick back up at home Tuesday, July 7th at Carson Park against the Rochester Honkers. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT.
