Five Home Runs Power Kickers to 11-5 Win

July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kickers snap their 10-game skid with an 11-5 victory against the Kalamazoo Growlers.

For the second straight night, the Growlers' offense started strong in the first inning. Brock Leitbeg ripped a double to left-center field to plate Blake Grimmer after his lead-off walk.

The Kickers immediately answered after Noah Lazuka led off the inning with a double. Justin Hausser would bring him home with a single to right.

In the next inning, Robert Newland crushed a ball into the left field Fish Bowl Club to give Kenosha a 2-1 lead.

However, Kalamazoo responded with Trey Wells' three-run homer to left. Another run would come across in the third with an RBI double by Antonio Perrotta, making it 5-2.

The back-and-forth action continued into the fourth inning as the Kickers launched three home runs off Kalamazoo starter Ben Reimers. Gavin Taylor began with a solo homer while Nate Mieszkowski and Christopher Schuchart each hit a two-run homer to left field, making it 7-5.

Kenosha starter Cole Tolbert finished his outing strong by forcing an inning-ending double play in the sixth. He collected eight strikeouts on the night.

The home run parade continued for the Kickers as Brandon Nigh's three-run shot to left provided some big insurance. Mieszkowski added another run with a groundout to second, scoring Newland from third.

Connor Trepanier and Luke Lyman closed the game out of the bullpen with three combined strikeouts.

