Rafters Sweep Green Bay at Home, Win 10-6

July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters)

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters got their first sweep of the season Saturday night against Green Bay, defeating the Rockers 10-6 at Witter Field.

The Rockers struck first against Rafters' starter Maddox Thornton with two home runs in the second inning. But that was the only runs that they would score until the seventh.

Meanwhile, the Rafters' offense got to work.

In the third inning, WR tied up the ballgame after Jack Mathey scored on a passed ball. Mathey smoked an RBI single earlier in the frame and Greyson Shafer drove in a run with a double.

Then in the fourth after new Rafter Chris Arroyo grounded an RBI single, Max McGwire stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded. He would proceed to crush his third grand slam of the season to increase the lead to 8-3.

Thornton finished his start with four solid innings, allowing just those three runs while striking out four. Lefty Brandon Scott then took the baton and spun three stellar frames with just a run and two ceded. He would earn the win for his efforts.

Green Bay tallied a run in the top of the seventh and two in the top of the ninth, but Rafters' reliever Kyle Bender induced a key comebacker with the bases loaded to end the ballgame. While things got a bit shaky late again for WR pitching, they executed when they needed to in order to secure the sweep.

Kyle Dobyns took the loss for Green Bay, allowing five runs in just a third of an inning pitched. He did not record a single out in the fourth frame, and ceded the grand slam from McGwire.

Wisconsin Rapids is now tied atop the Great Lakes West standings with the Wausau Woodchucks at 3-1, and they are now 18-19 overall. They match up against Wausau on Sunday at Athletic Park. Andy Jachim will be live on WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM.

