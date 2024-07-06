Rox Collect Five Extra-Base Hits in 6-2 Loss to Mankato

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (20-17) dropped their series finale to the Mankato MoonDogs (18-18) by a 6-2 score on Saturday, July 6th. The Rox posted nine hits, including five extra-base hits, in the defeat.

The Rox got on the board via Ben Higdon's third home run of the season in the third innings. Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) also took a pair of walks, scoring each of St. Cloud's two runs. He brought home the second in the fifth inning when Jackson Beaman (University of Iowa) scorched a double to the left-field wall. Beaman's two-bagger marked his first hit and run batted in as a member of the Rox. Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) also enjoyed a productive night, doubling on the first pitch of the first inning as part of a two-hit night.

On the mound, Piercen McElyea (Tarleton State University) made the start for St. Cloud, striking out five in four innings. After he finished, the Rox bullpen performed well once again, scattering two runs across five frames. Ryan Rushing (Indiana University) got four outs without allowing a hit before Aydan Decker-Petty (Indiana University) punched out three in the game's final two innings.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Ben Higdon!

The Rox will now head to Minot for a two-game series against the Hot Tots, beginning with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday. Monday's series finale at Corbett Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. After the road swing, the Rox will host the Bismarck Larks for four games, beginning with another 6:35 first pitch on Tuesday, July 9th. Tuesday's game, presented by Holiday Inn & Suites and Franklin Outdoor Advertising, will include performances from Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

