Rockers' Rally Falls Shorts Against Rafters

July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (0-3) lost to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (2-1) 13-10. The Rockers tried to rally in the closing stages but couldn't come away with the win.

The Rockers struck first, when Nick Harms (Case Western) crushed a ball over the right field fence for his sixth home run of the season. Wisconsin Rapids wasted no time answering. Jack Mathey (Ohio Dominican) responded with a homer of his own to score three and give the Rafters a 3-1 lead.

Rapids extended their lead in the fourth when Mathey hit his second homer of the game. This time, it was a grand slam which was responsible for four of the five runs in that inning. The Rockers managed to get two back in the next frame, but the Rafters picked up four more in the fifth to take a 12-3 lead.

Green Bay found their offense once again in the seventh, with two more runs coming in to score. Taylor Shultz (Georgia State) scored Nick Harms (Case Western) in the eighth on a fielder's choice, and Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount) hit a double which brought in the second run of the inning. Lane Allen (Blinn CC) continued the scoring run with a 2-RBI single to bring the Rockers within three.

Wisconsin Rapids picked up an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, and the Rockers matched it in the ninth. But Green Bay could not score anymore and fell to the Rafters 13-10.

Tomorrow, Kameron Douglas (Georgia State) will make his sixth start for the Rockers. The sophomore has struck out 11 batters in 13 innings pitched this season. First pitch for tomorrow's rematch in Wisconsin Rapids is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

The Rockers will be back at home Sunday for the two-game series against Fond Du Lac at Capital Credit Union Park. Until Dawn will perform live music starting when gates open at noon. First pitch for the game is slated for 1:05 pm.

