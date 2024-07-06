Heartbreak in Wausau as Dock Spiders Take Game Two

July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Dock Spiders defeated the Wausau Woodchucks, 4-1. It is just the fourth home loss of the season.

Sebastian Escobar (Central Methodist University) made his NWL debut tonight for the Chucks. He went 5.0 innings pitched and struck out 5. He walked just two batters. David Brown (Oklahoma-Tonkawa) also made his debut tonight. Brown went 3.0 innings and struck out 3, allowing no runs and no walks.

Garrett Lott (Bossier Parish) made his 2024 return for the Woodchucks tonight. Lott pitched in just the ninth inning, striking out two.

The Woodchuck's defense was on display yet again tonight. Jake Berkland (Mankato) had another defensive outing, throwing out five. Logan Kreske (Wichita) had a great throw to put out a runner at second.

The Woodchucks will return to Athletic Park tomorrow to take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. It is game one of a home-and-home series, and is family day at the ballpark! Kids get to run the bases after the game! First pitch is at 1:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.