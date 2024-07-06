Liam O'Brien Wins July 5 Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night

July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Friday, July 5, the Northwoods League named Growlers starter Liam O'Brien as the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night.

Across five innings, O'Brien struck out seven batters giving up just one run on one hit. Stranded eight batters, O'Brien bounced around jams and secured his fourth win of the season.

The junior headed to Hawai'i next year is now second in the Northwoods League with 46 strikeouts.

Final Line: 5 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K, 24 BF

The Growlers have now won the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award five times this season and 12 times since the beginning of 2023. Both mark as the most of any team in the Northwoods League.

With the least amount of walks and lowest WHIP of anyone in the Northwoods League, K-Zoonow holds a Great Lakes third-best 4.39 ERA.

K-Zoo once again takes on the Kenosha Kingfish tonight with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.

