Rochester Walks-off Rockford, Wins 4-3
July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Honkers entered the ninth inning down two against Eric Lin, a reliever against whom they were a combined 0/4 with four strikeouts. Then, lightning struck.
Rochester took the lead in the second thanks to an RBI single from Petey Craska.
However, Rochester fell behind when the league's best offense plated three runs across three innings.
It was limited to just that, as starter Matthew Brock worked his way out of multiple tough situations to limit Rockford's damage. Out of the bullpen, Alex Miller worked four stellar shutout innings, giving up just two hits and striking out five.
Rockford called Lin in for the eighth where he struck out the side. All looked lost for the Honkers when he came back out for the ninth.
However, they got their spark from Reiss Calvin, who homered for the second time in as many days. Luca Dipalo then walked, putting the winning run at the plate.
Andrew Cain came up and launched a walk off, two-run homer over the right field fence, sending Rochester to a 4-3 win and their 14th win of the year.
The Honkers will now hit the road for a game in La Crosse before hosting the Loggers on Monday night.
