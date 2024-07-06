Comeback Complete: Huskies Rally from 12 Down to Stun Bucks

July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Duluth Huskies erased a 12-run deficit with 13 unanswered runs to defeat the Waterloo Bucks, 13-12, Friday night at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo.

MJ Sweeney had nine RBIs, including the go-ahead grand slam in the ninth, to lead the Huskies (19-18, 2-1) to an unbelievable victory over the Bucks (21-15, 2-1).

In the beginning of the game, the Huskies had more issues with walks. Huskies starter Joshua Butler was tagged for seven runs in part due to the six walks issued in his three innings of work, His successor on the mound, Matthew Foley, didn't fare much better. He walked four batters and recorded just one out. By the time the fourth inning concluded, the Huskies trailed, 12-0.

The fifth inning marked the start of the rally. The Huskies struck five times in the frame. First, it was back-to-back doubles by Joshua Duarte and Jayden Duplantier. Then, an RBI single by Tyler Palmer. Finally, the first of two MJ Sweeney home runs cut the deficit to 12-5.

The next inning, the Huskies plated four more and all of a sudden, it was a game again. It started with back-to-back singles then back-to-back walks. Following that, Sweeney delivered his fourth and fifth RBIs of the game on an RBI single. Charlie Sutherland bounced into a double play in the ensuing at-bat, but it scored a run. The lead was down to three, 12-9.

And that's where it would stay for a while. The unsung hero amidst all of this? Ethan Cole. The Minnesota Duluth rising senior steadied, not the offense, but the pitching staff. He relieved Foley in the fourth and then gave the Huskies 11 outs of one-hit ball, allowing no runs and striking out two. His efforts, combined with Rowen Barnes in the eighth, on the mound allowed the Huskies the chance to come back.

It felt like the Huskies let that chance slip to the wayside in the eighth. They loaded the bases with one out, but a strikeout and a lineout ended that. However, they got that same chance in the ninth. And this time, the right guy was at the plate.

On the very first pitch, Sweeney launched his second home run of the game, and tenth of the season, out of the stadium, sending the Huskies into a frenzy. The grand slam turned a three-run deficit into a one-run lead for the Huskies, 13-12.

With a one-run lead, the Huskies turned to Caden Kratz in the ninth. He sent the Bucks down in order, including two strikeouts, for his third save of the summer. Comeback complete. Game over.

Sweeney's 9 RBIs today gives him 40 on the season, tied for the most in the Northwoods League. He was one of three Huskies with a trifecta of base knocks (Duarte, Palmer) and five with multiple hits (Duplantier, Gabbard).

Up Next

The Huskies and the Bucks will face off one more time in this series from Riverfront Stadium. First pitch on Saturday night is scheduled for 6:35 pm CST.

