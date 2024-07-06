Rafters Outlast Rockers in a Marathon Bout, Win 13-10

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - It took five games, but the Rafters finally got the best of the Rockers.

They were 0-4 in their first-half matchups against Green Bay, being outscored 31-10 overall in those contests. But on Friday night, they flipped the script with a 13-10 victory at Witter Field.

The power surge that we saw Thursday against Madison reared its head again in this matchup, with WR launching three more home runs. Jack Mathey hit both a three-run homer and a grand slam, and Aidan Teel hit one of his own, his first as a Rafter. Mathey, who now leads the Rafters with five homers, finished the day 4-4 with seven RBI.

"I'm having good at bats and making adjustments pitch-to-pitch," said Mathey after the game. "We're just trying to get as many runners on base and as many guys home, that's the name of the game."

"He's a great stabilizer, we knew he could hit when he came here," said field manager Kirk Shrider.

Up 12-3 through five innings, Wisconsin Rapids looked primed to finish out the ballgame with little trouble. Until the final innings, where Ethan Breslin allowed six runs to make the score 13-9 entering the ninth frame.

"It just comes down to pitch-to-pitch... understanding that there's a chance for a team to get back in it and go ahead and pound the zone," said Shrider. "We didn't do that."

Thankfully for the Rafters, Nick Perry entered and slammed the door in the ninth to secure the victory.

Kenji Pallares got the start for Wisconsin Rapids and dazzled in four strong innings, allowing just two hits and one run. In his first appearance at Witter Field, Pallares provided much-needed stability from the jump. Rafter's starters have now gone 12 total innings and yielded just four runs in the three games of the second half.

One of the more interesting storylines entering the matchup was Rockers starter Landon Victorian, who just graduated from high school and was making his NWL debut. He was recruited to LSU as the top right-handed pitcher out of Louisiana and one of the best pitchers in the country. He struck out the first two Rafters' hitters he saw and finished with two scoreless innings.

The win moves the Rafters second-half record to 2-1 heading into their second game of the series against the Rockers. Khalin Kapoor will have the call on the Northwoods League Sports Network and Andy Jachim will be live on WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM.

