The MoonDogs Fall to a Tough Battle with the Rox

July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The MoonDogs end a close game with the Rox by losing 7-4.

To start on the mound tonight for the MoonDogs was Joe Skapinetz (Lafayette College). Skapinetz would record 2 innings pitched, and 1 strikeout!

Cooper Neville (Grand Canyon University) would get things going for the MoonDogs in the top of the first with a single to reach base. Brody Delamielleure (Florida State University) would follow up with a single, to push the runner around base. Colton Quagliano (University of Illinois) recorded a single to push Neville in to score! Matthew Fleischhacker (Minnesota State University- Mankato) would finish the inning with a double, bringing in Delamielleure, making the score 2-0, MoonDogs.

The Rox charged back tallying 2 runs in the bottom of the first, tied at 2's, then converted to the bottom of the second, adding 1 more run, 3-2 Rox.

The MoonDogs would not heel early, as they recorded 2 more runs for themselves in the top of the third. Delamielleure with another single, followed by Quagliano reaching base due to an error. Fleischhacker was not ready to lay down to the Rox, as he hit another double, to bring in both runners on base! 4-3 MoonDogs.

To be the first MoonDogs relief arm would be Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University- Mankato). He would record 3 innings pitched, with 1 strikeout!

The fourth and eighth innings would be where the Rox strike again, as they record 1 run in the fourth, and 3 in the eighth. 7-4 Rox.

Dylan Waite (University of Hawaii) would take over on the bump. Waite would record 2 innings pitched, and 2 strikeouts!

To be the final arm for the MoonDogs, Tyler Vargas (Sac City) would take the pile. He would record 1 inning and 1 strikeout.

The final score tonight is 7-4 Rox. The MoonDogs are not going to back down as they will play the Rox again tomorrow at 6:05 pm, in hopes of a series split.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.