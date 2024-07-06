The MoonDogs Split the Series with the Rox

July 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The MoonDogs split the series with the Rox, winning 6-2!

Zac Sohosky (Rhodes College) will start on the mound for the MoonDogs tonight. He records 4 innings pitched, 74 pitches, and 2 strikeouts!

The MoonDogs would start off howling in the first inning by scoring 4 runs! Cooper Neville (Grand Canyon University) would start it off for the MoonDogs by hitting a single, to land him on base. Neville would proceed to 2nd base due to a stolen base! Coleman Mizell (University of Alabama) is up to bat, hits a double, and brings home Neville! Coltin Quagliano (University of Illinois) and Matthew Fleischhacker (Minnesota State University- Mankato) would both tally singles! Jake Duer (Texas Christian University) would get walked, which got Mizell to earn a run for the MoonDogs! Nico Libed (San Diego) gets a hit, which sends home the last 2 runs of the first inning, Quagliano, and Fleischhacker! 4-0, MoonDogs!

The Rox would bring in runs in the third and fifth innings, to make the score 4-2, MoonDogs.

Ben Fiedler (Chipola College) will be the first MoonDogs relief arm. Fiedler records 2 innings pitched, 27 pitches, and 2 strikeouts!

In the sixth inning, the MoonDogs would score again due to a Rox wild pitch, and Duer would touch home!

Tate Marland (Cedarville University) takes over on the bump. He would record 2 innings pitched, and 3 strikeouts!

The eighth inning looked very similar to the sixth. Another Rox wild pitch, which allowed Gabe Miranda (Texas Christian University) to score the final run for the MoonDogs!

Grant Garza (Tarleton State University) would be the closer for the MoonDogs tonight, and secure the win! The Creature would record 1 inning pitched and 1 strikeout!

Some notable mentions tonight for the MoonDogs were Libed, with 4 at-bats, 2 hits, and 2 RBIs! Mizell with 5 at-bats, 3 hits, 1 run, and 1 RBI! And, Duer with 4 at-bats, 1 hit, 1 run, and 1 RBI!

The MoonDogs will end their night with a split! They will be back in action tomorrow versus the Willmar Stingers at ISG Field.

