Stian Gregersen Brace Lifts Atlanta United in 2-1 Win Against Columbus Crew

July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United defeated Columbus Crew 2-1 Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stian Gregersen scored a pair of goals in the second half to lift Atlanta United over the Eastern Conference's third place team and into a playoff position ahead of the Leagues Cup break. It was Gregersen's first goals with the club and the fourth brace by an Atlanta United player this season.

Atlanta opened the match on the front foot and caused danger early. In the seventh minute, Brooks Lennon sent a long ball to Jamal Thiare who pulled three defenders with him toward the left side of the penalty area and laid it off for a charging Xande Silva. The attacker ripped a knuckling shot from distance which was spilled by Columbus goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen. Thiare was then taken down by Hagen while attacking the rebound and initially earned a penalty, but the assistant referee ruled him offside on Silva's shot.

A flurry of chances followed as Bartosz Slisz found himself one-on-one with the keeper on a counterattack two minutes later, but had his shot cleared off the line. In the 13th minute, Gregersen lobbed a ball over the top of the defense for Lobjanidze down the right wing where he squared the ball for Thiare on the edge of the six, but his close range shot was denied by Hagen.

Columbus endured the wave of Atlanta attacks and took the lead in the 36th minute. Alexandru Matan was played into the box down the left wing and sent a low cross inside the six-yard box. Brad Guzan pushed the ball away from goal, but it fell directly to Diego Rossi who tapped it in from close range.

Atlanta emerged from halftime again the aggressor and leveled the match in the 60th minute. Lobjanidze made a run into the box and earned a corner kick on the left side. The Georgian took the set piece and delivered it to the edge of the six-yard box where Gregersen rose above his defender and sent a powerful header into the back of the net for his first goal with the club.

Atlanta continued to threaten Columbus' goal as Lennon had a volley attempt destined for the bottom left corner cleared away for a corner in the 65th minute. On the ensuing corner, Slisz picked Lobjanidze's delivery out of the air with a clean hit, but his volley was also deflected by a Columbus defender.

Gregersen eventually gave Atlanta the lead in the 76th minute. Silva received the ball on the left wing just outside of the penalty area and attempted to dribble by Columbus' Mohamed Farsi who managed to poke the ball out for a corner. Nearly identical to the first goal, Lobjanidze again connected with Gregersen who attacked the ball in the air and sent a thunderous header into the goal, leaving Hagen flat-footed.

Atlanta nearly grabbed a third goal in the 82nd minute through Lobjanidze. After a forcing a turnover in Columbus' half, Slisz sent a through ball for Lennon on the right side. Lennon delivered a first-time cross to the back post where Lobjanidze headed the ball down, but it hit off the left upright and was ultimately cleared from danger. Atlanta was able to see out the rest of the match and earn a crucial victory heading into the break.

Atlanta United (7-11-7, 28 points) returns to action Friday, July 26 when it hosts D.C. United in its first Group Stage match of Leagues Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (8:00 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 16-14 Columbus

Shots on target: 6-3 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 9-7 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 9-8 Atlanta

xG: 3.0 - 2.5 Atlanta

Possession: 65% - 35% Columbus

Passing accuracy: 88% - 80% Columbus

Scoring

CLB - Diego Rossi 36'

ATL - Stian Gregersen (Saba Lobjanidze) 60'

ATL - Stian Gregersen (Saba Lobjanidze) 76'

Disciplinary

ATL - Tristan Muyumba 25'

CLB - Yevhen Cheberko 29'

ATL - Brad Guzan 90'+6' Notes

Stian Gregersen's two goals were his first two with the club

Saba Lobjanidze recorded two assists, bringing his season total to seven

It was the second time this season Lobjanidze recorded two assists in the same match

The win marked Atlanta's first come-from-behind victory of the season

Attendance: 42,601

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Ronald Hernandez

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Derrick Williams

D: Brooks Lennon

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Tristan Muyumba (Luis Abram - 90'+4')

M: Jay Fortune

M: Saba Lobjanidze

F: Xande Silva

F: Jamal Thiare (Daniel Ríos - 63' - Tyler Wolff 90'+7')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Edwin Mosquera

Pedro Amador

Dax McCarty

Luke Brennan

Matt Edwards

COLUMBUS CREW STARTING LINEUP

GK: Nicholas Hagen

D: Rudy Camacho

D: Yevhen Cheberko (Malte Amundsen - 79')

D: Mohamed Farsi (Aziel Jackson - 89')

D: Steven Moreira (c)

M: Alexandru Matan

M: Sean Zawadzki

M: Max Arfsten

F: Cucho Hernandez

F: Diego Rossi

F: Christian Ramirez (Jacen Russell-Rowe - 79')

Substitutes not used:

Cole Johnson

Will Sands

Derrick Jones

Darlington Nagbe

Yaw Yeboah

OFFICIALS

Rosendo Mendoza (referee), Corey Parker (assistant), Jeffrey Swartzel (assistant), Nabil Bensalah (fourth), Kevin Terry Jr. (VAR), Fabio Tovar (AVAR)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.