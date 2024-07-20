Philadelphia Union Add Cavan Sullivan to Roster Ahead of Match against Nashville SC
July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today they have called up Cavan Sullivan for the club's match tonight against Nashville SC.
Sullivan became the youngest player to make his debut among the top North American professional sports leagues (MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL) as well as the youngest player to make his debut among the top five European soccer leagues when he debuted on July 17 against New England.
Per the 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may roster up to four Short-Term Agreements per MLS league season match, so long as they are Homegrown Players or Players earning less than or equal to the MLS Senior Minimum Salary with the affiliate. The number will be reduced to one player per MLS league season match after Roster Freeze (inclusive of MLS Cup Playoffs).
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Cavan Sullivan to a short-term agreement on July 20, 2024.
Name: Cavan Sullivan
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 150
Born: September 28, 2009
Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Hometown: Norristown, Pennsylvania
Citizenship: United States
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2024
- Welcome, REDD: New York Red Bulls Debut New Mascot - New York Red Bulls
- Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team Comes Away with Thrilling 2-2 Draw in Historic Inaugural Home Match at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Add Cavan Sullivan to Roster Ahead of Match against Nashville SC - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add Frankie Westfield to Roster Ahead of Match against Nashville SC - Philadelphia Union
- Forward Marcos Dias Available vs. FC Dallas on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- RAVE Foundation Raises More Than One Million Dollars at the Born in '74 Gala, Announcing a New Commitment to Build 26 Additional Soccer Mini-Fields Throughout Washington Ahead of FIFA World Cup - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Western Conference Clash at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, July 20 - LA Galaxy
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Austin FC - Charlotte FC
- Earthquakes Recall Forward Ousseni Bouda from Loan with Monterey Bay FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Travel to New York Red Bulls Looking to Turn the Tides of Recent Results - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union Add Cavan Sullivan to Roster Ahead of Match against Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Add Frankie Westfield to Roster Ahead of Match against Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Forward Sam Adeniran
- Cavan Sullivan Becomes Youngest Player to Debut for North American Sports Team; Baribo Nets First Career Hat Trick; Wagner Earns Hat Trick of Assists
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster as Olympic Call up Replacement Ahead of Match against New England Revolution