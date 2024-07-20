Gazdag Scores Hat Trick; Blake Earns First Clean Sheet Of The Season

July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union faced off against Nashville SC on Saturday night at Subaru Park, winning 3-0. In the first half, midfielder Dániel Gazdag opened the scoring in the 10th minute with his 12th goal of the season. The Union extended their lead in the 39th minute when Gazdag scored his second goal of the night, marking his eighth multi-goal game with the Union, the most in club history. Gazdag secured the win in the 89th minute with his third goal of the night to complete his hat trick, sealing his third career MLS hat trick with the club. Goalkeeper Andre Blake logged three saves, registering his first clean sheet of the season.

The Union will return to Subaru Park on Saturday, July 27 (8:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV), where they will face Charlotte FC in their first game in group play for the 2024 Leagues Cup.

Philadelphia Union 3 - Nashville SC 0

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, July 20, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Chris Penso

AR1: Ian McKay

AR2: Adam Garner

4TH: Guido Gonzales Jr.

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Tony Obas

Weather: 80 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Dániel Gazdag (Flach, Sullivan) 10'

PHI - Dániel Gazdag (Uhre, Sullivan) 39'

PHI - Dániel Gazdag (unassisted) 89'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Damion Lowe (caution) 2'

PHI - Mikael Uhre (caution) 20'

NSH - Alex Muyl (caution) 59'

PHI - Jack Elliott (caution) 61'

NSH - Josh Bauer (caution) 67'

NSH - Anibal Godoy (caution) 76'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Damion Lowe (Jack Elliott 61'), Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, José Martínez (Jeremy Rafanello 87'), Leon Flach (Jesus Bueno 75'); Quinn Sullivan (Alejandro Bedoya 75'), Dániel Gazdag; Mikael Uhre (Sam Adeniran 61'), Tai Baribo.

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Cavan Sullivan, Frankie Westfield, Chris Donovan.

Nashville SC: Joe Willis; Taylor Washington (Joey Skinner 90'), Brent Kallman, Josh Bauer, Shaq Moore; Sean Davis (Amar Sejdic 90'), Brian Anunga (Anibal Godoy 62'), Jacob Shaffelburg (Teal Bunbury 71'), Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl (Daniel Lovitz 71'); Forster Ajago.

Substitutes not used: Elliot Panicco; Jack Maher; Isaiah Jones.

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder Dániel Gazdag became the second player in club history to record 80 or more career goal contributions, joining Sébastien Le Toux (100) and recorded his eighth multi-goal game, the most in club history. Gazdag also recorded his third career hat trick with the Union. With 14 goals on the season, Gazdag is now tied for third in MLS in goals.

Gazdag's hat trick marked the sixth time in MLS history that a club had two different players score a hat trick in consecutive games after Tai Baribo had three goals on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake registered three saves, achieving his first clean sheet of the MLS season.

Forward Sam Adeniran made his Union debut against Nashville SC tonight.

Defender José Martínez along with midfielders Leon Flach and Dániel Gazdag collectively recorded their 100th MLS regular season starts for the Union against Nashville SC.

Academy and Union II defender Frankie Westfield made the MLS matchday roster for the first time in his career after signing a short-term agreement.

