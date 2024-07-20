San Jose Drops Road Contest; Quakes Now Head back to Bay Area to Commence Leagues Cup Play Next Saturday vs. Chivas at Levi's Stadium

July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







ST. PAUL, Minn. - The San Jose Earthquakes fell to Minnesota United FC 2-0 on Saturday night at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The Earthquakes threatened early and often in the first half. In the 15th minute, Amahl Pellegrino threaded a low cross from the left wing to Jeremy Ebobisse, but the striker's left-footed poke rolled just wide of the far post. In the 32nd minute, Pellegrino one-timed a half-volley with piercing effect at the top of the box that was on target, but the Loons' back line deflected it away before it could get to goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. Seconds later, Cristian Espinoza picked out Ebobisse with a looping cross from the right wing, but the latter's header was just off the mark.

However, the hosts would score first in the 38th minute, when forward Sang Bin Jeong sent in a screaming cross from the right wing that was deflected in for an own goal.

San Jose went on the offensive after intermission, and after several barrages, Ebobisse connected with substitute Jack Skahan in the box in the 74th minute, but the midfielder was unable to get a shot off before St. Clair closed the gap. Two minutes later, Minnesota's Joseph Rosales bent in a cross from the right wing headed in by Bongokuhle Hlongwane to put the match away.

The Quakes will now prepare for the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage where they will first take on Club Deportivo Guadalajara, also known as Chivas, on Saturday, July 27. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as on local radio AM 810 The Spread (English) and AM 1370 La Kaliente (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

As of tonight's final whistle, San Jose's record now stands at 4-19-2 (14th in West; 14 pts), while Minnesota United FC goes to 9-10-6 (9th in West; 33 pts).

San Jose is now 5-5-4 (20 GF, 24 GA) in the all-time series against Minnesota, and 2-3-2 (8 GF, 10 GA) on the road.

Quakes Homegrown left back Oscar Verhoeven made his MLS debut, making the starting lineup and playing all 90 minutes. At 18 years, 50 days old, he became the fourth-youngest player in club history to start an MLS regular-season match. The Pleasant Hill, California, native is also the eighth 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star to make his MLS debut this season.

San Jose forwards Cristian Espinoza and Jeremy Ebobisse started Saturday's match, extending their MLS-leading active consecutive games played streaks to 100 and 99, respectively.

Quakes midfielder/team captain Jackson Yueill grew up in nearby Bloomington, Minnesota, and attended Jefferson High School, where he helped lead the varsity soccer team to the state tournament as a freshman. As an eighth grader at Ramalynn Academy, Yueill finished tied for the top score in the entire state in the Math Olympiad competition.

Espinoza remains only one goal contribution away from 100 for the Earthquakes (31g/68a). Only Chris Wondolowski's 207 (167g/40a) and Ronald Cerritos' 108 (61g/47a) are higher totals among San Jose players past or present during their time with the club. Quakes assistant coach Steve Ralston also cracked the century mark for one club, amassing 115 goal contributions (42g/73a) for the New England Revolution during his playing days.

MATCH INFORMATION

Minnesota United FC 2-0 San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Allianz Field; St. Paul, Minn.

Weather: 80°F Sunny

Attendance: 19,679

Match Officials:

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

AR1: Cameron Blanchard

AR2: Tyler Wyrostek

4th Official: Lukasz Szpala

VAR: Luis Guardia

AVAR: Tom Supple

Scoring Summary:

MIN (1-0) - Tanner Beason (own goal) 38'

MIN (2-0) - Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Joseph Rosales) 75'

Misconduct Summary:

MIN - Alejandro Bran (caution) 25'

SJ - Carlos Gruezo (caution) 45'

SJ - Preston Judd (caution) 79'

MINNESOTA UNITED FC: Dayne St. Clair (C); Devin Padelford, Miguel Tapias, Carlos Harvey; Joseph Rosales, Tani Oluwaseyi, Robin Lod, Alejandro Bran (Franco Fragapane 33') (Samuel Shashoua 77'), Hassani Dotson; Sang Bin Jeong, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Teemu Pukki 77').

Substitutes not used: Alec Smir (GK), Jordan Adebayo-Smith, Hugo Bacharach, Caden Clark, Morris Duggan, Zarek Valentin.

POSS.: 50.9%; SHOTS: 10 ; SOG: 6; CORNERS: 6; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 16; xG: 1.6

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: William Yarbrough; Oscar Verhoeven (Tommy Thompson 62'), Rodrigues, Tanner Beason, Benji Kikanović; Carlos Gruezo, Jackson Yueill (C) (Alfredo Morales 80'), Hernán López (Jack Skahan 62'); Amahl Pellegrino (Ousseni Bouda 77'), Cristian Espinoza, Jeremy Ebobisse (Preston Judd 77').

Substitutes not used: Jacob Jackson (GK), Michael Baldisimo, Beau Leroux, Will Richmond.

POSS.: 49.1%; SHOTS: 10; SOG: 1; CORNERS: 8; OFFSIDES: 3; SAVES: 5; FOULS: 8; xG: 0.8

EARTHQUAKES INTERIM HEAD COACH IAN RUSSELL

On overall impressions of the game:

"I thought in the first half, it was there. It was the best half since I've been here. We won a ton of balls, second balls, we were pretty direct, got in behind, created two massive chances. I don't think they had any [expected goals] until 35 minutes in the game, so we came out and we were the better team. We should've been up 2-0. Again, they get an own goal and I think it affected us mentally, especially because it was right before half. I thought the five minutes after they scored was very poor by us as well. In the second half, we just never really got a rhythm. We had a chance with Jack [Skahan], who was in. It kind of got caught under his foot and they scored pretty close right after that. It's a matter of timing."

On missed opportunities in the first half:

"We had two really big chances. Soccer's a game where there's not a ton of chances. Jeremy [Ebobisse] had two of them that he usually finishes. We could've been up 2-0. They get an own goal that's kind of a fluke, and that kind of took the wind out of our sails out a little bit."

On Oscar Verhoeven's MLS debut after playing all 90 minutes at left back:

"I thought Oscar was excellent. I singled him out after the game. Young player, it's his first MLS game in a hostile stadium against two very fast players on his side. He's been good in training. He's been good in MLS NEXT Pro. He was ready to make that jump and I think he did it with flying colors. ... I'm super proud of him."

On shifting focus to the Leagues Cup group stage next Saturday:

"All our focus is on Leagues Cup at this point. It's been a frustrating season so far, so we need to do well in Leagues Cup. We have to advance and do really well, so we really need to focus over the next month on going far in Leagues Cup at this time."

EARTHQUAKES DEFENDER OSCAR VERHOEVEN

On making his MLS debut:

"It was super exciting. I'm glad to be able to get on the field and get my first experience in MLS. Getting the start and playing with the squad after being with them most of the season, I'm so super proud and excited."

On his overall impressions of his first minutes in the league:

"This experience, it's definitely an eye-opener to the level that MLS is. It's my first minutes obviously in the league, so definitely was an eye-opener seeing that. First half I thought we played really well. First 40 minutes we were dominating the game, creating a lot of chances."

On refocusing for the Leagues Cup group stage opener next Saturday:

"I think the same as every game, we need think about winning, being willing to go our hardest and doing whatever it takes to win the game."

