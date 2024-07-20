Minnesota United Captures 2-0 Shutout Victory Against the San Jose Earthquakes

July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota United faced the San Jose Earthquakes at Allianz Field on Saturday night where they captured a 2-0 victory, earning a win for the first time since the Sporting Kansas City match on June 1. Next, the Loons will take on Seattle Sounders FC in the Group Stage of Leagues Cup 2024.

9' - The San Jose Earthquakes found their first close chance at goal after a ball in over the top found Amahl Pellegrino on the left side for a one-touch cross to goal, where he found San Jose attacker Jeremy Ebobisse on the run in behind Minnesota's back line for a touch to goal. The shot missed just wide of the right post.

31' San Jose Earthquakes had two back-to-back opportunities to goal after Minnesota conceded a corner. San Jose's corner found Pellegrino on top of the box where he fired off a shot that deflected off MNUFC defender Devin Padelford for another corner. The Earthquakes' ensuing corner was served in and bounced around the space above the 18-yard box until they found Cristian Espinoza on the right side. Espinoza's cross into the box found Ebobisse on the opposite side for a diving-header to goal that missed wide of the near post.

38'- Minnesota United scored the first goal of the match after Sang Bin Jeong crossed the ball from the right side, but San Jose defender Tanner Beason tried to clear the ball with his back foot, miss-kicking the ball towards his own net, resulting in an own goal.

45' + 2' - In the last minute of stoppage time, Hassani Dotson gained possession, taking space up the pitch, the midfielder fired off an open long-range shot that was saved by the San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper, William Yarbrough.

61'- The Loons nearly added another point to the scoreboard after a one-two sequence between Franco Fragapane and Bongokuhle Hlongwane on top of the 18-yard box allowed Hlongwane to find a close-range shot inside the box, but it was deflected back out into play by Yarbrough. Hlongwane found the other side of the deflection for yet another shot that was deflected out by a San Jose defender. Minnesota United gained possession for the third time, passing the ball around the top of the 18-yard box until finding Sang Bin on the right flank. Jeong crossed it back towards the penalty spot where Hlongwane had his third shot on goal that went above the crossbar.

75'- Minnesota scored the second goal of the match from a corner kick that was headed out to Sang Bin Jeong on top of the 18-yard line, where he found Joseph Rosales wide open on the right side. Rosales then crossed the ball into the box, finding Hlongwane on the six-yard line where he redirected the ball into goal off the header.

81' - Minnesota kept San Jose under pressure after Teemu Pukki dribbled to the right side of the pitch, crossing it back to Tani Oluwaseyi who was inside the six-yard box, fired off a shot that was saved by Yarbrough.

GOAL SUMMARY

1-0 MIN - Tanner Beason (own goal) - 38'

2-0 MIN - Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Joseph Rosales, Sang Bin Jeong) - 75'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Alejandro Bran (caution) - 25'

SJ - Carlos Gruezo (caution) - 45'

MIN - Joseph Rosales (caution) - 59'

MIN - Robin Lod (caution) - 68'

SJ - Preston Judd (caution) - 79'

NOTABLE STATS

1 - Minnesota United's first goal of the night was an own goal by San Jose's defender Tanner Beason. It's the first own goal received by the Loons this 2024 season.

1- Samuel Shashoua made his debut for Minnesota United as a substitute against the San Jose Earthquakes on July 20.

25 - Against San Jose on Saturday night, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair recorded his 25th clean sheet across all competitions for Minnesota United.

10 - Joseph Rosales provided his single-season career-high 10th assist tonight on Bongokuhle Hlongwane's 75th-minute goal.

ATTENDANCE: 19,679

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Sang Bin Jeong

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair ©; D Joseph Rosales, Devin Padelford, Miguel Tapias, Carlos Harvey, Sang Bin Jeong; M Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Alejandro Bran, Hassani Dotson, Robin Lod F Tani Oluwaseyi

Bench: GK Alec Smir; D Zarek Valentin, Hugo Bacharach, Morris Duggan; M Franco Fragapane, Caden Clark; F Samuel Shashoua, Teemu Pukki, Jordan Adebayo-Smith

San Jose Earthquakes XI: GK William Yarbrough; D Oscar Verhoeven, Rodrigues, Tanner Beason, Benjamin Kikanović; M Carlos Gruezo, Jackson Yueill ©, Amahl Pellegrino, Hernán, Cristian Espinoza; F Jeremy Ebobisse

Bench: GK Jacob Jackson; D Tommy Thompson; M Alfredo Morales, Jack Skahan, Michael Baldisimo, Beau Leroux; F Ousseni Bouda, Preston Judd, Will Richmond

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ SEATTLE SOUNDERS

Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

07.20.2024 | Leagues Cup 2024

9:00 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On his emotions after winning...

"It's absolutely crucial that we did so today. I didn't want to paint it as too definitive before the game but I think if we're to give ourselves a real chance of going on and competing in the second phase of this competition we had to win tonight. Having done so, we've given ourselves a really good platform and it puts an end to what's been a really difficult period. I will say, on that period it's been very difficult to keep everyone's focus and level of realism where it really needs to be, because the longer that run went on, the less in sharp focus it was that we'd actually been through an incredibly difficult period that I'm not sure there will be many MLS teams that have lived that in recent years with the number of players we lost and the sort of oddities in some of the situations we found ourselves in. I'm really pleased we're back on track, aside from the fact we haven't picked up the points that we wanted to pick up, we've done a very good job as a group of people, staff and players included in staying positive and staying constructive. I know it's a period I'll take a lot from as I move forward in my coaching career and I think hopefully it's something that stands us in good stead as the season goes on. Hopefully, we've drawn a bit of a line today."

On taking off Alejandro Bran...

"I can't put it in any other way other than to say, we were really, really poor in the first half an hour, uncharacteristically so just in terms of the basics, the giveaways, the turnovers, was certainly not the team that we want to be. That weighed in the change that we made but also I was very conscious of the fact that Alejandro [Bran] had been booked [and] didn't want to risk us having to play that game with 10 men. I think it was a decision that was justified and obviously something that was certainly not personal in any way.

On what Robin Lod brings to the team in the midfield...

"It's been a tough balance to strike when we've been short of midfield players, particularly since we've lost Wil Trapp. We obviously want Robin [Lod] close to the front where he's very good and one of the best creative players, certainly in our division but he gives you more continuity on the ball, he gives you more precision, clean ways of getting out from the back that maybe we lack if he's not there. I think it was an important change and certainly gave us a foothold on the ball."

On having Franco Fragapane on the right side...

"It wouldn't have escaped anyone's attention, Bongi [Bongokuhle Hlongwane] turned the ball over an awful lot on his side in the first half. Obviously he's more comfortable playing from the right than he is playing from the left so we felt the need to give him the best chance to turn more cleanly, not give the ball away between the lines, which has certainly been the problem and something that we're working on with him. I'm sure he'll be the first to admit that he needs to be cleaner in the pocket and not turn the ball over so cheaply. It's something we really want to push with him but what you have had with Bongi over the course of the last month is real conviction and some moments of killer instinct and he's back amongst the goals and influence on games. He's definitely taken some steps forward in that sense but we're also going to really try and work on him in that sense."

On what you tried to do in re-focusing the team...

"I think what's been difficult is amidst everything we've ground through, I suppose, it's almost been forgotten what a good team we were pre that international break. I've said it to the players at the end in there that we are a team at our best that can really compete and push the top teams in the league here, we were very good against Salt Lake [Real Salt Lake], beat LA [LAFC], very good against LA Galaxy and I know on our day we are a match for anyone in this division. I'm very keen to impress that upon the players that we have, for everything that we've lived, almost forgotten that. There's nothing more that puts that into perspective more clearly than that first 25 minutes tonight. So, we will look at a different team when we come back from the Leagues Cup. Of course, we'll have some reinforcements in, I'm keen for it to feel very different and I know that we've got a good chance of going on the run that we need to."

On Sang Bin Jeong's contributions...

"Sang Bin [Jeong] is again, almost reluctantly playing at wing back for us because that's certainly not where he wants to play but I do think he's got some real attributes that mean, in the long run, that's definitely a slot that he can play for us really, really well and it's a work in progress. So, you'll see with Sang Bin over the course of the 10 games, you'll see a lot of ups and downs of course because he's learning the position. But, in terms of raw attributes, he can do it really, really well. I've said it on a number of occasions here, Sang Bin is a real team player, someone that gives us absolutely everything and I think that was very plain for everyone to see that he's done the same tonight."

On maintaining a good rhythm throughout the 90 minutes of the game and on Rosales and on Sang Bin Jeong playing well tonight...

"Like I have said before it is very important to remind the team, that we are a good team and a team that can dominate the best teams here at home without a problem and now with sometime during the period when we get back after the Leagues Cup we are going to be a different team that can dominate for long periods like much before the problems that we have experienced just recently and it is a challenge for us as staff members to find that feeling of superiority during the match because we do have good players and we have the possibilities of competing at the top level in the MLS, but because of a diverse set of reasons in the past weeks it has been quite difficult, but right now as a group we are in a good position and we will fight for the playoffs."

On Alejandro Bran and Franco Fragapane being upset about coming off the field and how he deals with those situations...

"I think there are two things to consider since the rule change, and the number of subs you can make in the last couple of years being five, I've said from day one here that it is certainly not an insult to be taken off in the first half, at halftime, or early on the second half and obviously those two will be frustrated for sure, but again I have impressed upon the group that it is not something that is personal it is only with pragmatism and with winning the game on mind. I'm sure come Monday or Tuesday morning they will see a touch more objectively."

On being without Kervin Arriaga and how he goes about replacing his ability to win long goal kicks and bringing that back into the offense...

"Obviously we are relatively direct from the goalkeeper and when we are at our best to good effect when we can win the first contact we can certainly compete and we are very well positioned for the second balls and we got the type of players that can really thrive in those moments but that is certainly something that we've suffered around over the course of the last month for profile of play to an extent so that will be a big work in progress, and it will be a work in progress in my time here we've obviously come in relatively late in this season and I've tried to work in as pragmatic away as possible and the play to the player's strengths. We obviously got a certain set of characteristics across the front players that lends itself to a certain way of playing but we want as I've said early on in my time here, evolve to be a team that can find a nice balance between a couple of ways of playing at our best and I know we can do that well, but we've really struggled over the course of the month for obvious reasons in that sense."

On his thoughts on Samuel Shashoua's debut...

"Yes so Samuel [Shashoua] showed real composure, and he can handle the ball really well and you've seen he can really take the sting out of the game in that sense, and I feel as I've mentioned previously we've got almost either or across the front players at the moment we got real athleticism or we've got players who are much more comfortable playing between the lines and playing in the pocket, playing short combinations with the sixes and the other ten and the wingback on that side I think we've got to try and find a nice balance between being able to handle the ball and not turning over the ball so cheaply but also still being able to attack directly and using the pace that we have at the top end of the pitch so I think it is a work in progress and I think once we get all the tools back that we had and once we add to that front line then we will be able to do that a bit more strategically than we have in the last couple of months."

On what discussed this week on finishing games out...

"We've had a tough video meeting on Friday ahead of this game and it was very clear that we cannot be a team that can compete for the playoffs and evolves hopefully into being one of the more competitive teams in this league if we are going to make such basic errors. I did stress after that game [the loss to D.C. United], that I am definitely not a coach - that I want to be more critical around a player's intent as opposed to execution. It was just fundamentally the case that we cannot execute defending moments around the box, on set plays, on clearances as we did on Wednesday night. The players are well aware of that. None of them were at all happy with Wednesday night and over the course of this week we were good value for seven points and we find ourselves with four. That is solely based on that factor in the game and it is something that we will really have to work on and the players really need to be held to account in that sense."

MIDFIELDER ROBIN LOD

On what it means to the team to finally get this win...

"It's a bit of a relief for sure. It's been a tough stretch of games for us, so it was good. Good to get the three points today, something that we can build up from."

On the switch from usually being an attacker to playing midfield today...

" I just tried to play my game and to be as much on the ball and try to affect, to keep the ball on our team and get the attackers involved. Just try to play as much ball for them."

On attending the MLS All-Star Game over having a break...

"I mean, yeah, but at the same time, I'm excited to go to the All-Star Game. It's an honor to go and be there and be with all the guys who are doing really well this season. I mean, at some point for sure, between Leagues Cup and the season, there's going to be some days to relax."

On the locker room reacting to Sang Bin Jeong's hustle...

"It's good to have a player who's giving their all on every single moment. It shows that it is tough what you have to do. In soccer it should be basics, part of the basics to do, to give it all, and it's something that people can look up to and respect his hustles and do the same."

On whether Leagues Cup is coming at a good time or bad time for MNUFC...

"I think in a sense, it's coming at a good time because we had such a difficult time, so now we kind of can regroup and head to Leagues Cup."

On anything in particular he is looking forward to heading to Columbus for the All-Star environment...

" I mean, just to enjoy and play and train with the players and especially with the players who have accrued so much in a football world. There's some guys that I looked up before so it's going to be a nice moment to share the field with them."

On any player in particular he's looking forward to sharing the field with...

" [Lionel] Messi was one of the guys. I'm not sure if he's going to be there, but I mean the Barca team, [Jordi] Alba, [Sergio] Busquets, and [Luis] Suarez. Those guys were part of one of the most dominant teams in the football world, so especially those guys for sure."

On if it's too soon to be thinking about Leagues Cup...

" At some point, especially as a team, it's good that we get the win and something to build up in Leagues Cup and go on a different mentality on that. It's something exciting last year. so we can compete in that league. So I'm looking forward to it."

On Samuel Shashoua's debut...

" He brings some energy. He's been training well the past five weeks, so he was really eager to be on the field and he's a player who can keep the ball, so he brings a little bit different skill sets to the team and I was happy to see him."

On how the mentality is different from MLS and Leagues Cup...

"I don't think it's different, but I mean, it's a different competition. At the same time, as a team we just try to do our best and we know the competition. We are participating because otherwise there's no point to participate. So I don't think the mentality can be different, but I'm really looking forward to it."

On the difficulty of staying focused after nine winless games...

"In a sense you kind of start to feel that things do not go your way and you just kind of hope for the miracle and the reality is that you have to make it by yourself. I think the stretch of games is something that can build the character and for us to learn something and it's a tough place to be and I don't know if many players have been in the position to not to win in nine games so it's something, like I said, that can build character and you can look back and take a moment to not feel that way and give more on the upcoming games."

On how he felt playing next to Hassani Dotson and what he brings to the games...

"I really like to play with him. He's a really good player, kind of reminds me he is a versatile player and I enjoy playing with him. He is good in the duals, he can keep the ball and he's just a good player."

On the own goal from Tanner Beason being the luck the team needed...

"In a sense but at the same time it's something that we have been trying to do. To go to the goal and make it happen. Today, maybe it was a little bit of luck for us but we will take it. Again I don't think they had that many opportunities today that they could beat us."

FORWARD BONGOKUHLE HLONGWANE

On getting a win...

"It feels so good, it has been a while. It feels so good and everyone is happy in the team. You can tell with the fans, it has been a while without Wonderwall, yeah, feels so good."

On his goal in the match...

"When I am always in that position whenever we are preparing for set plays, they always tell me to stay with the keeper, so whenever we play short or something, just try to move and be onside and that's what I did. I think I have scored two goals with a header in the same place."

On the difference between the two halves...

"The first half, we were not brave enough to keep the ball or to rotate the ball. After we scored the first goal and we tried in the second half, we were way better than the first half. We were brave with the ball, passing, we have good players to make us plays so that's what we did."

On almost scoring off a Sang Bin Jeong cross...

"I knew he [Sang Bin Jeong] was going to cut back, I knew because I was next to him. I kind of made it to the first post but I was not ready for it so I didn't attack the ball. I should have attacked the ball then I would have been able to score because if you saw the time I tried to finish, I leaned back. If I lean back then the ball is going to go over the bar so if I attack the ball then maybe I would have been able to score."

On the challenge of staying focused during a tough stretch of games...

"It was challenging because if you back to some of the games, maybe by half-time, we were leading two-to-one then people came back and scored two goals and we lost the game. You saw on Wednesday, it's been happening. Today, in our mind, if we could keep the clean sheet first and then score, then we can win the game and that's what we did today."

On any other notes from head coach Eric Ramsay besides keeping a clean sheet...

"It's always about trying to keep the line on, the center backs to step up whenever they are forward, they have to be aggressive, as they are doing to us, so it's always like that."

On if he is excited for Leagues Cup...

"I can say so. We are going to see on Friday in Seattle. Hopefully we are going to win our first game. Hopefully I am going to do well there too."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.