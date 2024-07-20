Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 to Philadelphia Union
July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Nashville Soccer Club fell 3-0 to the Philadelphia Union Saturday night at Subaru Park in the team's final fixture before beginning Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage play July 31st at GEODIS Park in new Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's managerial debut for the Boys in Gold.
Mukhtar = All-Star: Nashville SC's leading scorer Hany Mukhtar will make his third-consecutive Major League Soccer All-Star game appearance on Wednesday, July 24th in Columbus, Ohio when MLS All-Stars take on Liga MX All-Stars at 7 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Maritime milestone: Nashville SC midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg, who returned to the club earlier this week after helping lead Canada to the third-place match in the Conmebol Copa América™ 2024, made his 100th regular season MLS appearance against the Union Saturday night.
Aníbal's return: Midfielder Aníbal Godoy returned to the pitch for the Boys in Gold as a substitute in the 62nd minute for the first time since suffering a lower body injury in early June while on international duty for Panama prior to the Conmebol Copa América™ 2024.
Next up: Nashville SC will begin Leagues Cup 2024 on Wednesday, July 31st at GEODIS Park when it hosts Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. in the Group Stage at 8 p.m. CT in new Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's managerial debut for the Boys in Gold. Tickets for the match are available here.
Notes:
Nashville SC:
is 1W-4L-3D all-time vs. the Philadelphia Union
is 38W-32L-37D vs. Eastern Conference opponents
is 5W-10L-5D all-time in the month of July
is 35W-39L-43D all-time on weekends
Tyler Boyd was placed on the Season-Ending Injury List after suffering a torn ACL July 17th versus Orlando City SC
Josh Bauer led all players with 93% passing accuracy (min. 40 passes)
Anibal Godoy made his first appearance since June 1st versus the New England Revolution when he subbed on at the 62nd minute
Hang Mukhtar
is tied for the team lead with 22 MLS starts (also Jack Maher)
will appear in his third-consecutive MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 24th at 7 p.m. CT in Columbus, Ohio
Alex Muyl
leads the team with 25 MLS games played d
is one regular season appearance away from 250
Jacob Shaffelburg made his 100th regular season MLS appearance
Joey Skinner made his second career MLS appearance when he subbed on in the 90th minute
Walker Zimmerman and the U.S. Men's Soccer Team will begin Paris 2024 Olympics Group Stage play versus host nation France on Wednesday, July 24th at 2 p.m. CT
Box score:
Nashville SC (6W-11L-8D) at Philadelphia Union (6W-10L-9D)
July 20, 2024 - Subaru Park
Final score:
NSH: 0
PHI: 3
Scoring summary:
PHI: Daniel Gazdag (A: Leon Flach) 10'
PHI: Daniel Gazdag (A: Mikael Uhre) 39'
PHI: Daniel Gazdag (Unassisted) 89'
Discipline:
PHI: Damian Lowe (Caution) 2'
PHI: Mikael Uhre (Caution) 20'
NSH: Alex Muyl (Caution) 59'
PHI: Jack Elliott (Caution) 61'
NSH: Josh Bauer (Caution) 67'
NSH: AnÍbal Godoy (Caution) 76'
Lineups:
NSH starters: Joe Willis; Shaq Moore, Josh Bauer, Taylor Washington (Joey Skinner 90'), Brent Kallman; Hany Mukhtar (C), Jacob Shaffelburg (Teal Bunbury 71'), Alex Muyl (Dan Lovitz 71'), Tah Brian Anunga (AnÍbal Godoy 62'), Sean Davis (Amar Sejdić 90'); Forster Ajago
Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Jack Maher, Isaiah Jones
PHI starters: Andre Blake (C); Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Damion Lowe (Jack Elliott 61'), Kai Wagner; Jose Martinez (Jeremy Rafanello 87'), Daniel Gazdag, Leon Flach (Jesus Bueno 75'), Quinn Sullivan (Alejandro Bedoya 75'); Mikael Uhre (Sam Adeniran 61'), Tai Baribo
Substitutes: Andrew Rick, Cavan Sullivan, Chris Donovan, Francis Westfield
Match officials:
Referee: Chris Penso
AR1: Ian McKay
AR2: Adam Garner
4TH: Guido Gonzales Jr.
VAR: Kevin Stott
AVAR: Tony Obas
Weather: 78 degrees, mostly cloudy
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2024
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Earn Another Point on the Road in Back-And-Forth Match at Austin FC - Charlotte FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 to Philadelphia Union - Nashville SC
- Stian Gregersen Brace Lifts Atlanta United in 2-1 Win Against Columbus Crew - Atlanta United FC
- Columbus Crew Edged by Atlanta United - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Earns 1-1 Draw Versus New England Revolution - FC Dallas
- New York Stops FC Cincinnati's Road Run - FC Cincinnati
- Gazdag Scores Hat Trick; Blake Earns First Clean Sheet Of The Season - Philadelphia Union
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 at Philadelphia Union - Nashville SC
- Orlando City SC and New York City FC Play to a Draw - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Head into Leagues Cup with 3-1 Defeat to New York Red Bulls - FC Cincinnati
- Welcome, REDD: New York Red Bulls Debut New Mascot - New York Red Bulls
- Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team Comes Away with Thrilling 2-2 Draw in Historic Inaugural Home Match at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Add Cavan Sullivan to Roster Ahead of Match against Nashville SC - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add Frankie Westfield to Roster Ahead of Match against Nashville SC - Philadelphia Union
- Forward Marcos Dias Available vs. FC Dallas on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- RAVE Foundation Raises More Than One Million Dollars at the Born in '74 Gala, Announcing a New Commitment to Build 26 Additional Soccer Mini-Fields Throughout Washington Ahead of FIFA World Cup - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Western Conference Clash at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, July 20 - LA Galaxy
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Austin FC - Charlotte FC
- Earthquakes Recall Forward Ousseni Bouda from Loan with Monterey Bay FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Travel to New York Red Bulls Looking to Turn the Tides of Recent Results - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 to Philadelphia Union
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 at Philadelphia Union
- Tyler Boyd Placed on Season Ending Injury List, Will Undergo ACL Reconstruction Surgery
- Nashville SC Heads to Philadelphia Union for Final Match Before Leagues Cup
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 to Orlando City SC