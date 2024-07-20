Inter Miami CF Earns 2-1 Home Win Over Chicago Fire FC at Chase Stadium
July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (16W-4L-5D, 53 points) earned a 2-1 win at home tonight over Chicago Fire FC to remain atop the Supporters' Shield standings. Goals from midfielder Matías Rojas and defender Jordi Alba led the team to the result on the night at Chase Stadium.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami took the field at Chase Stadium with Drake Callender in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Sergio Busquets and Alba made up a back line of four; Federico Redondo, Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match Yannick Bright and Rojas started in midfield; Julian Gressel and Robert Taylor flanked striker Luis Suárez in attack.
Match Action
The team started the match on the front foot, with Inter Miami finding the opener early on in the sixth minute. A long ball from center back Avilés found Taylor on the left end of the pitch, who then took a deft first touch, left a defender behind and dribbled to the endline before laying a pass back for Rojas. The Paraguayan midfielder's left-footed finish sent the ball to the back of the net to give Inter Miami a 1-0 lead. The goal was the fourth for Rojas this regular season, while the assist was Taylor's fourth and the secondary assist was the first for Avilés this MLS campaign.
The remainder of the first half then saw the hosts push to find the second goal throughout the remaining minutes. Inter Miami nearly extended its lead in the second minute of added time, but Gressel's attempt hit the crossbar to deny him. The match then went into the half with Inter Miami's 1-0 lead intact.
The second half then presented an even matchup with few opportunities in attack for both sides. It was Chicago, however, that struck next, with defender Rafael Czichos equalizing the scoring in the 73rd minute.
Despite the visitors leveling the scoreline, Inter Miami responded immediately to regain its lead just one minute after. This time, the goal came courtesy of left back Alba, who took advantage of a loose ball from the oppositions' goalkeeper inside the box to finish with a volley and send the ball to the back of the net to help the team regain its lead. The strike was the fourth for Alba this MLS regular season.
The scoreline then remained unmoved throughout the remaining minutes for Inter Miami to claim all three points at Chase Stadium and win a second consecutive match to remain atop the Supporters' Shield standings.
Next Match
Inter Miami will now enter a pause in MLS regular season action, with the team set to get its 2024 Leagues Cup campaign underway next Saturday, July 27 by taking on LIGA MX side Club Puebla at Chase Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2024
- St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting Kansas City Draw 1-1 at Children's Mercy Park - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Captures 2-0 Shutout Victory Against the San Jose Earthquakes - Minnesota United FC
- San Jose Drops Road Contest; Quakes Now Head back to Bay Area to Commence Leagues Cup Play Next Saturday vs. Chivas at Levi's Stadium - San Jose Earthquakes
- Revolution and FC Dallas Play to 1-1 Draw - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire Falls 2-1 to Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium - Chicago Fire FC
- CF Montréal Falls to Toronto FC, 1-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Earns 2-1 Home Win Over Chicago Fire FC at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Earn Another Point on the Road in Back-And-Forth Match at Austin FC - Charlotte FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 to Philadelphia Union - Nashville SC
- Stian Gregersen Brace Lifts Atlanta United in 2-1 Win Against Columbus Crew - Atlanta United FC
- Columbus Crew Edged by Atlanta United - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Earns 1-1 Draw Versus New England Revolution - FC Dallas
- New York Stops FC Cincinnati's Road Run - FC Cincinnati
- Gazdag Scores Hat Trick; Blake Earns First Clean Sheet Of The Season - Philadelphia Union
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 at Philadelphia Union - Nashville SC
- Orlando City SC and New York City FC Play to a Draw - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Head into Leagues Cup with 3-1 Defeat to New York Red Bulls - FC Cincinnati
- Welcome, REDD: New York Red Bulls Debut New Mascot - New York Red Bulls
- Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team Comes Away with Thrilling 2-2 Draw in Historic Inaugural Home Match at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Add Cavan Sullivan to Roster Ahead of Match against Nashville SC - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add Frankie Westfield to Roster Ahead of Match against Nashville SC - Philadelphia Union
- Forward Marcos Dias Available vs. FC Dallas on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- RAVE Foundation Raises More Than One Million Dollars at the Born in '74 Gala, Announcing a New Commitment to Build 26 Additional Soccer Mini-Fields Throughout Washington Ahead of FIFA World Cup - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Western Conference Clash at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, July 20 - LA Galaxy
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Austin FC - Charlotte FC
- Earthquakes Recall Forward Ousseni Bouda from Loan with Monterey Bay FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Travel to New York Red Bulls Looking to Turn the Tides of Recent Results - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Earns 2-1 Home Win Over Chicago Fire FC at Chase Stadium
- Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team Comes Away with Thrilling 2-2 Draw in Historic Inaugural Home Match at Chase Stadium
- Inter Miami CF to Host Ceremony for Copa America Champion and Most Decorated Player of All Time Lionel Messi
- Rosters Announced for RB Leipzig for August 3 Match at Chase Stadium
- Celebrating 100: Drake Callender Recounts Top Five Moments in First 100 Matches