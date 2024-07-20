Inter Miami CF Earns 2-1 Home Win Over Chicago Fire FC at Chase Stadium

July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (16W-4L-5D, 53 points) earned a 2-1 win at home tonight over Chicago Fire FC to remain atop the Supporters' Shield standings. Goals from midfielder Matías Rojas and defender Jordi Alba led the team to the result on the night at Chase Stadium.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the field at Chase Stadium with Drake Callender in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Sergio Busquets and Alba made up a back line of four; Federico Redondo, Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match Yannick Bright and Rojas started in midfield; Julian Gressel and Robert Taylor flanked striker Luis Suárez in attack.

Match Action

The team started the match on the front foot, with Inter Miami finding the opener early on in the sixth minute. A long ball from center back Avilés found Taylor on the left end of the pitch, who then took a deft first touch, left a defender behind and dribbled to the endline before laying a pass back for Rojas. The Paraguayan midfielder's left-footed finish sent the ball to the back of the net to give Inter Miami a 1-0 lead. The goal was the fourth for Rojas this regular season, while the assist was Taylor's fourth and the secondary assist was the first for Avilés this MLS campaign.

The remainder of the first half then saw the hosts push to find the second goal throughout the remaining minutes. Inter Miami nearly extended its lead in the second minute of added time, but Gressel's attempt hit the crossbar to deny him. The match then went into the half with Inter Miami's 1-0 lead intact.

The second half then presented an even matchup with few opportunities in attack for both sides. It was Chicago, however, that struck next, with defender Rafael Czichos equalizing the scoring in the 73rd minute.

Despite the visitors leveling the scoreline, Inter Miami responded immediately to regain its lead just one minute after. This time, the goal came courtesy of left back Alba, who took advantage of a loose ball from the oppositions' goalkeeper inside the box to finish with a volley and send the ball to the back of the net to help the team regain its lead. The strike was the fourth for Alba this MLS regular season.

The scoreline then remained unmoved throughout the remaining minutes for Inter Miami to claim all three points at Chase Stadium and win a second consecutive match to remain atop the Supporters' Shield standings.

Next Match

Inter Miami will now enter a pause in MLS regular season action, with the team set to get its 2024 Leagues Cup campaign underway next Saturday, July 27 by taking on LIGA MX side Club Puebla at Chase Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.

