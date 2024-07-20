Earthquakes Recall Forward Ousseni Bouda from Loan with Monterey Bay FC
July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have recalled forward Ousseni Bouda from his loan with USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC. He will be available for the club's next match against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, July 20.
Bouda has played in six MLS games this season, primarily on the right wing. On May 7, he was Man of the Match in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 against Oakland Roots SC after netting the game's lone goal in the 76th minute. From 2022-23, Bouda also scored 10 goals and collected three assists in 13 appearances for Earthquakes II, the club's second team, in MLS NEXT Pro. He originally joined the Quakes as the eighth overall selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Stanford University.
On the international level, Bouda has represented Burkina Faso, most recently in May for FIFA World Cup qualifiers. A native of the country's capital city, Ouagadougou, he made his debut with Les Étalons in a 3-1 victory over Eswatini on June 7, 2022, and featured in their African Cup of Nations qualifying match last year.
The Quakes take on Minnesota United FC on Saturday, July 20. Kickoff from Allianz Field is set for 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as on local radio AM 810 The Spread (English) and AM 1370 La Kaliente (Spanish).
