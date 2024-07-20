Welcome, REDD: New York Red Bulls Debut New Mascot
July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls News Release
Decked out in the club's iconic colors, REDD was ready to engage with fans young and old, pose for photos, and, of course, cheer on the team. REDD is emblematic of our club - bold, exciting and confident.
REDD made his debut ahead of the team's match on Saturday night, complete with fireworks, a tifo raised by our fans featuring REDD carrying our Supporter Groups' flags and a celebration with his mascot friends from local sports teams.
Making his way around Red Bull Arena on his trusty skateboard, REDD will celebrate with fans and supporters through every matchday and throughout our communities.
REDD also made his debut in two-dimensional form, joining Marvel characters and Red Bulls players in a custom comic handed out to all fans in attendance before the match.
The introduction of REDD was also paired with an exclusive, in-Arena merch drop that hit the shelves at halftime of the match. The gear was paired with a signed poster featuring the new mascot and a chance to meet with REDD.
Be sure to head out to Red Bull Arena this season and beyond to help REDD cheer the club toward victory.
Images from this story
|
New York Red Bulls mascot REDD
|
New York Red Bulls mascot REDD
|
New York Red Bulls mascot REDD
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2024
- Welcome, REDD: New York Red Bulls Debut New Mascot - New York Red Bulls
- Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team Comes Away with Thrilling 2-2 Draw in Historic Inaugural Home Match at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Add Cavan Sullivan to Roster Ahead of Match against Nashville SC - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add Frankie Westfield to Roster Ahead of Match against Nashville SC - Philadelphia Union
- Forward Marcos Dias Available vs. FC Dallas on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- RAVE Foundation Raises More Than One Million Dollars at the Born in '74 Gala, Announcing a New Commitment to Build 26 Additional Soccer Mini-Fields Throughout Washington Ahead of FIFA World Cup - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Western Conference Clash at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, July 20 - LA Galaxy
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Austin FC - Charlotte FC
- Earthquakes Recall Forward Ousseni Bouda from Loan with Monterey Bay FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Travel to New York Red Bulls Looking to Turn the Tides of Recent Results - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Red Bulls Stories
- Welcome, REDD: New York Red Bulls Debut New Mascot
- Hackensack Meridian Health and the Red Bulls Present Third Annual Marvel Super Hero Night this Saturday, July 20 at Red Bull Arena
- Red Bulls Will Celebrate Marvel Super Hero Night Presented by Hackensack Meridian Health at Red Bull Arena on July 20
- The Force Returns at Red Bull Arena for Star Wars Night on July 17
- New York Red Bulls Name Chris Moseley as Head of Medical, Sam Goldberg as Head of Player Personnel