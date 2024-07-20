Welcome, REDD: New York Red Bulls Debut New Mascot

July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls mascot REDD

Decked out in the club's iconic colors, REDD was ready to engage with fans young and old, pose for photos, and, of course, cheer on the team. REDD is emblematic of our club - bold, exciting and confident.

REDD made his debut ahead of the team's match on Saturday night, complete with fireworks, a tifo raised by our fans featuring REDD carrying our Supporter Groups' flags and a celebration with his mascot friends from local sports teams.

Making his way around Red Bull Arena on his trusty skateboard, REDD will celebrate with fans and supporters through every matchday and throughout our communities.

REDD also made his debut in two-dimensional form, joining Marvel characters and Red Bulls players in a custom comic handed out to all fans in attendance before the match.

The introduction of REDD was also paired with an exclusive, in-Arena merch drop that hit the shelves at halftime of the match. The gear was paired with a signed poster featuring the new mascot and a chance to meet with REDD.

Be sure to head out to Red Bull Arena this season and beyond to help REDD cheer the club toward victory.

