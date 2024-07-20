CF Montréal Falls to Toronto FC, 1-0

July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - In its last MLS match before the Leagues Cup break, CF Montréal lost 1-0 to Toronto FC on Saturday evening at Stade Saputo.

The only goal of the game was scored by Canadian defender Richie Laryea in the 38th minute, following assists from Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.

CF Montréal will now pause its regular season to take part in the 2024 Leagues Cup, which kicks off next Friday with the first group stage match against Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium at 8pm.

MATCH NOTES:

-Samuel Piette became CF Montréal's all-time leader in MLS games played with 177.

-Ariel Lassiter will be suspended for his next MLS match due to yellow card accumulation.

-The match was sold out for the 12th time in as many games this season.

LAURENT COURTOIS

"I don't think there was any lack of effort tonight. I'm not shy when I find that to be the case either. A lack of audacity, perhaps. I think there was too much willingness to prepare and not enough chaos. We were too meticulous. In the second half, we were more relaxed. We tried harder, but we need to create more situations in the box. The guys really wanted to do well. The will was there. The ideas were clear. The state of mind was there. We made a mistake with the goal. After that, it's hard to apply pressure, because Toronto has a lot of rotation around the pitch. In the first half, we didn't create enough problems. Even so, if it stays 0-0, we know we'll have some momentum in the second half. I spoke to a few of the players. We all felt we could have done better in the second half. I'm regretting that we didn't use the strikers a bit more in the box. It hurts, because we wanted to repay the support and sacrifice of the fans. We wanted to give them something good. The difference is that I can't fault my players for their effort. In that respect, I have nothing to say. I said in the dressing room that we've still got nine games to play. If we want to make amends, we have to do everything we can to hold on to this last playoff spot."

SAMUEL PIETTE

"The result is frustrating tonight, because we weren't in any danger, but overall we were in control. Toronto's block was compact and hard to break through. We found it hard to play in front of them. In the second half, we picked up the pace and showed our determination. In the end, it was the final pass that was lacking. Toronto had one or two chances and managed to convert them. We deserved better, but there are definitely areas for improvement. The match was very aggressive, with several stoppages in play. We had to stay focused, but it certainly had an effect on the pace of the game. A game against Toronto is always like that. Still, we won a lot of duels."

JONATHAN SIROIS

"Unfortunately, I couldn't do anything about the goal. But the fact remains that defensively we've been much criticized recently, but all in all we did well tonight. We only got caught on one play. Then Toronto followed their game plan. It was us who lacked the solutions to go and get the equalizer. Our fans came out yesterday to tell us about the importance of the game. Everyone understood the magnitude. On the one hand, we look at the performance and think we're in control, but we're leaving tonight with a defeat. We'll have to fine-tune the details defensively and offensively to create more scoring opportunities. These two Leagues Cup games should serve as a springboard for us to continue our progress and string together a series of MLS victories on our return."

