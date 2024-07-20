FC Dallas Earns 1-1 Draw Versus New England Revolution

July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts - FC Dallas (8-11-6, 30 points) rallies to earn a point after a 1-1 draw versus the New England Revolution (7-14-2, 23 points) on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Paul Arriola's penalty kick goal in the fifth minute of added time of the second half secured Dallas a point on the road.

TWO GOALS IN TWO GAMES FOR PAUL

Captain Paul Arriola scored the equalizer via a penalty kick in the 95th minute of the second half. This is his second goal scored in two games, his first on the road. This is Dallas' third penalty kick converted in the 2024 regular season. Jesús Ferreira, Petar Musa and Paul Arriola scored the penalty kicks.

FIRST MLS START FOR SAINTÉ

Midfielder Carl Sainté made his first MLS regular season career start for FC Dallas tonight. Sainté has now appeared six times in 2024. Sainté finished the match with a shot and two final-third entrees.

HOMEGROWNS APPEAR FOR FC DALLAS

FC Dallas Homegrowns Dante Sealy and Tarik Scott made appearances tonight for FC Dallas. Sealy entered the match in the 85th minute and Scott entered in the 74th. Scott earned the penalty kick that was scored by Paul Arriola.

THE NORTH TEXAS SC PIPELINE

North Texas SC's midfielder Anthony Ramirez subbed in at the 89th minute of the match to make his FC Dallas debut while on a short-term loan. Ramirez becomes the 31st player to appear for both FC Dallas and North Texas SC. The Dallas native has logged 27 appearances, 1126 minutes, three goals and five assists for North Texas SC all-time.

SERIES HISTORY

FC Dallas earned its fifth tie versus the New England Revolution. The record stands at 19-24-5.

UP NEXT: 2024 LEAGUES CUP DEBUT

FC Dallas will play its first 2024 Leagues Cup match at St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, July 27 from CITYPARK. The match will kick off at 8PM CT. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

Thoughts on the team's performance...

"It was not a good performance to be honest. We need to analyze the game well. We finished the game with Anthony (Ramirez), Tarik (Scott) and Dante (Sealy). We saw Paul (Arriola) play in the center of the midfield. The quality of the game was very poor. In the end, we need to think that this team never gave up. We've seen more quality in prior matches, but with everything happening I don't want to try and give excuses. We had (Sebastian) Lletget with a concussion, Carl (Sainté) with a knee injury in the game. That's unbelievable, but even though we faced all this adversity, we kept pushing for more. The game was not good, but we had a better xG than them. In the end, the positive is that with all the circumstances we got a point. A lot of young players were out there at the end, and Anthony showed some good signs. We have a Leagues Cup game coming up and we need to rest and recover ahead of St. Louis CITY SC."

On Paul Arriola's recent form...

"He is our captain, we asked for him to play as a midfielder because we did not have a true center midfielder on the bench. He did it and did excellent. He knew how to play and control the tempo of the game. He scored the penalty kick, and everyone let him have it. He is good and we are still trending up. He has been a good leader for us in the last couple games and has stepped up for the team."

Midfielder Paul Arriola

On his goal scored tonight...

"We built a great play to build up to the penalty kick. Logan (Farrington) tried to connect with Nkosi (Tafari) but was not able to so the ball remained in play and Tarik (Scott) provoked the penalty kick. The play showed that we will not give up or write off any game. We believe in this team, and I am very happy about the attitude shown to not give up. I knew from the start where I wanted to place the ball, I angled the shot well and it gave us a well-deserved equalizer."

On the fight the team is giving...

"We aren't giving any excuses this year. Despite injuries, we are fighting every game to get a positive result regardless of who is available. We finished this match with a lot of youngsters and with me playing as a midfielder alongside debutant Anthony Ramirez. Tarik Scott earned the penalty kick call, and I am very happy with the fight every player is bringing."

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

General thoughts on the match...

"In the first half we were under a lot of pressure. They applied pressure and we had to fight our way through it. They had chances, like the one that hit the post and multiple set pieces. We defended those chances well, in the second half I was able to get one or two saves. It was tough conceding that goal when we had (Sebastian) Lletget out with injury. Overall, we are very proud of the young guys and to have gotten a point with the adversity we faced throughout the match."

On Paul's goal to secure the point...

"We have a lot of faith in Paul (Arriola), he has nerves of steel. It was a great penalty kick during a high pressure moment in the match. I am very proud of him and thanks to him we got the point."

On heading to Columbus for MLS All-Star Week...

"I am very excited but to be honest I am a little tired with the long stretch of games we've had the last couple of weeks. It's part of my job and I enjoy it. Tomorrow there's a concert with Marshmello, and then days after I get to showcase myself and the club in the best way. I will look to represent the club in the best way possible and we will go from there."

