FC Cincinnati Head into Leagues Cup with 3-1 Defeat to New York Red Bulls

July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







With a bad taste in their mouths still from a midweek loss at home, FC Cincinnati took to The Garden State and battled despite a starting lineup again without significant stars. Despite a full-hearted late push, The Orange and Blue ended up falling for the third time on the week 3-1.

With hope popping up early, it ended up being a disappointing start for FC Cincinnati though. After a direct pass through the back line slipped through to Lewis Morgan, the New York Red Bulls got on the board first with a breakaway chance that left FCC goalkeeper Roman Celentano alone on an island and unable to intervene with a miracle save.

The goal, which came in the seventh minute, was the earliest conceded goal of the season for FCC as entering the match The Orange and Blue were the only club in the league to not concede in the first quarter hour of play.

After the opening goal, FC Cincinnati found its composure and began to grow into the match; building attacks through the wings while defending the direct counter attacking style the New York Red Bulls are so well known for.

With a couple of dangerous free kick opportunities won just after the halfway point in the first 45, the momentum for a FCC response was building. But the punch back would have to wait for the second half despite a strong run of form. By the end of the first frame, FCC owned 61 percent possession but had only managed one shot on target, which came on a last-ditch mis-hit ball from Yuya Kubo.

The second half brought a change of pace and personnel, instantly injecting energy into FCC's attack. Subbing in to start the second half came Luciano Acosta and Luca Orellano, and down a goal, both Argentine players instantly pushed forward showed their hunger for an equalizer.

But despite the change in pace to open the half, and the opportunities that came, it was the Red Bulls who capitalized on their opportunities even though they were fewer and farther between. On a throw-in that was initially cleared by a header, Kyle Duncan took a long shot that deflected off an FC Cincinnati defender and floated into the upper third of the net with Celentano helpless to go back the other way to make a save.

The goal doubling the Red Bulls' lead seemed to take all the energy out of FCC's sails despite the momentum that was building. Seven minutes later, Lewis Morgan would score his second goal of the night bringing the score to 3-0 for New York in the 59 minute. The tap in goal came after a floating cross went uninterrupted and landed at the Scotsman's feet, flicking it over the sprawling keeper.

But the fight was not over for FCC. Two more subs came on and instantly combined for FCC's first goal of the night. Aaron Boupendza chased down a ball and flicked it forward for Corey Baird, who perfectly lifted his shot over the Red Bulls keeper to bring the score to 3-1. Initially the goal was ruled offside, but after a lengthy VAR review the official granted the goal as good for Baird's second with FCC and first since returning from injury.

That goal would end up being the final one though. Several opportunities, including two Luciano Acosta drives through the box, showed promise, but the Red Bulls used all the tools at their disposal to slow the match down and seal the final score.

With the result, FC Cincinnati now pauses league play, along with the rest of MLS, to begin the 2024 edition of Leagues Cup with Mexico's Liga MX. With over a month between regular season matches, FC Cincinnati will take on NYCFC and Club Queretaro at TQL Stadium in the group stage. As a top seed in the tournament as well, FCC could host all knockout stage matches (including the final) should the bracket fall their way.

The Orange and Blue will return to MLS play (as it currently stands) with an away match at Inter Miami CF on August 24.

