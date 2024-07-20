Columbus Crew Edged by Atlanta United
July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - Please see below for media resources following the Columbus Crew's match on Saturday evening.
Match Notes:
The Crew lost 2-1 against Atlanta United in tonight's road match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Black & Gold have 43 points through their first 23 matches of the season, the second most in Club history through that span.
Columbus holds a league-best 22 goals allowed through 23 matches played, tied with the 2011 season for third-fewest goals allowed by the Crew though 23 matches in Club history.
The Crew recorded a 65.6 percentage of possession in tonight's match, the 21st consecutive MLS match recording more possession than their opponent.
Forward Diego Rossi scored the opening goal for Columbus in the 36th of the match, marking his ninth goal of the season and 12th across all competitions.
Rossi has registered 10 goal contributions (five goals, five assists) in his past seven appearances.
Rossi has 19 goal contributions this year, surpassing his total when he won the Golden Boot in 2020, and his most since recording 23 in 2019.
Midfielder Aziel Jackson made his Crew debut, entering the match in the 88th minute.
The Black & Gold return to Lower.com Field against English Premier League side Aston Villa FC during the Leagues Cup Showcase on Saturday, July 27 [8:00 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Aston Villa FC
Leagues Cup Showcase
Saturday, July 27 - 8 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field
TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)
Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets
