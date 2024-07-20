Orlando City SC and New York City FC Play to a Draw

July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC secured a hard-fought point on the road against Orlando City SC thanks to a 1-1 draw. The hosts took the lead through Ramiro Enrique early in the second half. Five minutes later midfielder Hannes Wolf drew City level via a good team goal. Despite battling until the final whistle City were unable to secure a game-winning goal.

A hot and humid night in the Sunshine State was the backdrop for New York City FC as they finished up a stretch of four consecutive road games in Orlando.

City had claimed two points from their last three outings and Nick Cushing was keen to finish on a high.

Cushing opted to make four changes to the side that secured a point in Atlanta on Wednesday, with team captain Thiago Martins and Santiago Rodríguez restored to the starting XI in place of Strahinja Tanasijević and Julián Fernández.

Elsewhere, Costa Rican forward Alonso Martínez and James Sands came in for Agustín Ojeda and Mounsef Bakrar.

A tight contest saw neither side fashion any clear-cut chances through the first fifteen minutes. That changed in the 17th minute when Ramiro Enrique tested Matt Freese with a shot from inside the box.

Another half chance would follow for Orlando in the 22nd minute before Martínez registered City's first shot of the night. The Costa Rican's bouncing effort from distance skipped up in front of Pedro Gallese but the goalkeeper was able to collect the ball at the second attempt.

A well-worked move in the 34th minute saw Christian McFarlane drive inside and poke the ball into the path of Hannes Wolf. The Austrian put the ball on his right foot and forced a good save from Gallese.

The hosts rallied as the half drew to a close and were keen to try and go in a goal up halftime. That saw them threaten with several dangerous crosses that required an intervention from City's defensive unit.

City started the second period with a great chance to take the lead after Mitja Ilenič pulled the ball back to Santiago Rodríguez in the middle of the area. Unfortunately, the forward could not keep his attempt down and it sailed over the bar.

That would feel costly some five minutes later when a shot from Martin Ojeda deflected off teammate Enrique and past a helpless Freese.

Cushing's men wasted no time mounting a response and they were on level terms five minutes later.

Arriving after a turnover in Orlando's defensive third, Rodríguez played it to Martínez, who in turn found Wolf in space - the Austrian producing a composed side-foot finish past Gallese.

City would make two changes in the wake of that goal with Maxi Moralez and Talles Magno replacing Keaton Parks and Martínez.

The 66th minute would see Freese called into action when Facundo Torres struck a shot from distance - City's goalkeeper doing well to parry it away from danger.

Cushing would introduce his second set of subs two minutes later as Bakrar and Tanasijević replaced McFarlane and Ilenič.

City almost took the lead in the 75th minute after a brilliant run and pass from Talles Magno found Rodríguez inside the box - the Uruguayan denied a goal by a last-ditch tackle.

Orlando consistently proved a threat from range on the night and Wilder Cartagena was the next man to test Freese in the 82nd minute. Arrowing low into the bottom corner, Freese produced a sensational save to tip it around the post.

An energy-sapping evening saw both sides pour out every ounce of effort during the course of the ninety minutes.

It would require Cushing to use all five of his substitutes as Tayvon Gray replaced Rodríguez in second-half stoppage time. Orlando would fashion the last chance of the game through Luis Muriel, but his shot was comfortably collected by Freese - forcing both teams to settle for a point on the night.

Next up for New York City FC is a Leagues Cup meeting with Querétaro FC. Kickoff at Yankee Stadium is set for 8:00PM ET.

