New York Stops FC Cincinnati's Road Run

July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati fell to the New York Red Bulls Saturday night at Red Bull Arena, 3-1. The Orange and Blue (15-7-3, 48 points) remain second in the Eastern Conference, five points back of Inter Miami CF while New York (10-4-11, 41 points) keep hold of the fourth spot.

The Orange and Blue's co-MLS record seven-match road winning streak was snapped as the Red Bulls remained the only MLS club to stay unbeaten at home this year.

New York's leading goal scorer Lewis Morgan opened the scoring in the match with his 11th goal of the season. Kyle Duncan scored his first goal of the year from distance in the 52nd minute before Morgan notched a brace in the 59th.

Corey Baird, who entered the match in the 60th minute for Kevin Kelsy, pulled one back for the Orange and Blue in the 67th minute, his second goal of the year. Substitutes Aaron Boupendza and Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta assisted on the goal.

AS IT HAPPENED

RBNY: Lewis Morgan, GOAL - 7' (1-0) - New York broke Cincinnati pressure in their own end with a long ball out of the back from defender Dylan Nealis. Elias Manoel snapped up possession and galloped down the left, pressuring the Cincinnati penalty area. Lewis Morgan, who made a long run down the middle of the field, collected a pass across the box from Manoel and scored with a precise finish.

RBNY: Kyle Duncan, GOAL - 52' (2-0) - A Nealis throw into the Cincinnati penalty box led to the goal after the Orange and Blue headed the initial danger away, but not as far as Kyle Duncan who controlled and scored a long-range effort.

RBNY: Lewis Morgan, GOAL - 59' (3-0) - Morgan found himself in the right place at the right time as a New York attack finished with a cross into the box from Dennis Gjengaar. Wikelman Carmona headed down the first effort and it was Morgan who was first to pounce with a quick shot into the back of the net from close.

CIN: Corey Baird, GOAL - 67' (3-1) - Yuya Kubo looked for options after receiving possession on the left side. Kubo cut in on his right foot and played a cross into the box towards Luciano Acosta, who was able to control the pass with his chest and lay off into the path of Aaron Boupendza entering the box. Boupendza's first touch bypassed a New York defender and bounced into the path of Corey Baird who finished up and over Carlos Coronel. After the play was initially deemed offside, VAR ruled Baird was onside.

FC Cincinnati pause MLS Regular Season play and begin Leagues Cup Group Stage action against Mexican side Club Querétaro on Thursday, August 1. Kickoff from TQL Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET and tickets are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (513) 977-5425 (KICK).

GAME NOTES

- Saturday marked FC Cincinnati's 12th visit to Red Bull Arena since the start of 2019.

- Saturday was just FCC's fourth loss since 2022 in matches on two-days rest ... The club is 16-4-5 over that stretch, across all competitions, when playing a match three days following another.

- Corey Baird scored his second goal of the season for FC Cincinnati ... He scored the ninth MLS goal by an FC Cincinnati substitute this season.

- FC Cincinnati conceded in the opening 15 minutes of a match for the first time this season ... The Orange and Blue were the only club which had not allowed a goal that early in MLS this year.

- Luciano Acosta is now four assists away from 100 career MLS assists.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls

Date: July 20, 2024

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: Red Bull Arena

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 81 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F

RBNY: 1-2-3

CIN: 0-1-1

RBNY - Lewis Morgan (Manoel, D. Nealis) 7', Kyle Duncan 52', Lewis Morgan (Carmona, Gjengaar) 59'

CIN - Corey Baird (Boupendza, Acosta) 67'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Bret Halsey (Luca Orellano 46'), Kipp Keller, Ian Murphy, DeAndre Yedlin (C), Yuya Kubo, Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo (Yamil Asad 85'), Gerardo Valenzuela (Luciano Acosta 46'), Kevin Kelsy (Corey Baird 60'), Sergio Santos (Aaron Boupendza 60')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Malik Pinto, Isaiah Foster, London Aghedo

Coach: Dominic Kinnear

RBNY: Carlos Coronel (C), Noah Eile, Andres Reyes, Kyle Duncan, Dylan Nealis, Lewis Morgan (Cory Burke 90'+4), Cameron Harper (Dennis Gjengaar 27'), Wikelman Carmona, Ronald Donkor, Daniel Edelman, Elias Manoel (Dante Vanzeir 74')

Substitutes not used: Ryan Meara, Julian Zakrzewski, Aidan O'Connor, Omar Valencia, Steven Sserwadda, Bento Estrela

Head Coach: Sandro Schwartz

STATS SUMMARY: RBNY/CIN

Shots: 18 / 7

Shots on Goal: 8 / 4

Saves: 3 / 5

Corner Kicks: 2 / 5

Fouls: 17 / 13

Offside: 2 / 4

Possession: 38 / 62

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

RBNY - Dylan Nealis (Yellow Card) 80'

CIN - DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card) 88'

CIN - Ian Murphy (Yellow Card) 90'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Ted Unkel

Ast. Referees: Kyle Atkins, Kevin Lock

Fourth Official: JC Griggs

VAR: Jorge Gonzales

AVAR: Rene Parra

