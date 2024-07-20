RAVE Foundation Raises More Than One Million Dollars at the Born in '74 Gala, Announcing a New Commitment to Build 26 Additional Soccer Mini-Fields Throughout Washington Ahead of FIFA World Cup

July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC and its charitable partner, RAVE Foundation, celebrated their annual fundraising event, which raised over one million dollars in support of the club's mission to build 26 small fields for free play by the end of 2026 in historically marginalized communities throughout the State of Washington. Presented by Delta Air Lines, RAVE's Born in '74 Gala was held on Thursday, July 18 at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse in Renton, with more than 600 guests in attendance. At this year's Gala, RAVE Foundation announced its intention to double the initial goal of building 26 soccer mini-fields to 52 total fields, with the target date of completion in time for FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The annual fundraising showcase included a live auction emceed by Sports Radio 93.3 KJR's Dick Fain and former Sounders captain and current club Brand Ambassador Brad Evans. The event was highlighted by the performance of four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and mental health pioneer Jewel, who entertained attendees with her soulful music while sharing her personal stories of mental health advocacy, which is one of RAVE's cornerstones. The recording artist auctioned off the guitars she played with during her live performance with proceeds to benefit RAVE Foundation.

"When we set our goal to build 26 fields by 2026, we knew it was bold," said RAVE Foundation Executive Director Ashley Fosberg. "Yet, in just a few short years, thanks to momentum and energy surrounding FIFA World Cup 2026™, we are thrilled to announce we will meet that goal early, with 26 fields built in underserved communities by the end of 2024. But we don't intend to stop. We doubled our goal so more kids and families can benefit from bright, beautiful, free-play spaces in their communities. As 2026 nears, we hope these fields will be anchors for gathering and connectedness through play - and points of pride for communities for many years."

Fosberg said RAVE Foundation will open its 20th field next Tuesday, July 23 at Renton's Tiffany Park with at least six more coming to fruition by this fall.

Special guests this year included Sounders FC and Reign FC owners, leaders from throughout the Seattle business community, Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer, Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey, members of both of their respective teams, representatives of the broader Seattle sports and entertainment community, and many others.

RAVE's Born in '74 Gala featured exclusive items, including a limited-edition series of 24 prints courtesy of Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei and a limited-edition Sounders x Radster power bike. In addition, guests had the opportunity to engage in multiple activities with Sounders FC and Reign FC players, bid for their favorite items at the silent and live auction, capture stunning 360-degree photos and more.

Outside the facility to close an unforgettable night, those in attendance had the opportunity to experience a unique drone show story created by Jewel, an immersive journey at the intersection of music, wellness, technology and art. Presented as a collaboration between the club and the renowned artist, The Portal, it features a one-of-a-kind, 200-piece aerial drone show choreographed by Jewel and set to an original score by the artist.

Proceeds from the Gala benefit RAVE's 26 Fields by 2026 campaign, as part of the club's effort to bring play equity to youth in Washington state through its Defend the Right to Play - one of the four main tenets of the club's Social Justice Framework, an initial goal expected to be fulfilled by the end of 2024.

RAVE FOUNDATION'S NEW COMMITMENT TO BE CELEBRATED ON JULY 20

RAVE Foundation's new commitment to build 26 additional soccer mini-fields is being celebrated on Saturday, July 20 as the Rave Green host LAFC on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC, El Rey 1360 AM). To punctuate this commitment, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation are being joined by SeattleFWC26 Chief Legacy Officer Leo Flor. They are hosting 52 area youth during halftime as the RAVE Foundation celebrates its partnership with the Seattle FIFA World Cup Local Organizing Committee to build fields for free play across the State of Washington as part of the legacy commitment of the FIFA World Cup.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.